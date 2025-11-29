Intimement Barbara Square Jean Jaurès Blénod-lès-Pont-à-Mousson

Intimement Barbara

Square Jean Jaurès Centre culturel Pablo Picasso Blénod-lès-Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

0

Gratuit

Date et horaire :

Samedi 2025-11-29 20:00:00

2025-11-29 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Voyage au cœur de l’univers musical de la Grande Dame Brune

Dans un récital intimiste, Agnès Ravaux, se propose de rendre un hommage vibrant à l’artiste Barbara.

C’est avec beaucoup d’humilité, de tendresse et de ferveur qu’Agnès vous invite à voyager au cœur de l’univers musical de la grande Dame Brune et de ses textes … intemporels.

Gratuit sur inscription au 03 83 84 09 09Adultes

0 .

Square Jean Jaurès Centre culturel Pablo Picasso Blénod-lès-Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 84 09 09

English :

Journey to the heart of the Grande Dame Brune?s musical universe

In an intimate recital, Agnès Ravaux pays a vibrant tribute to the artist Barbara.

With great humility, tenderness and fervor, Agnès invites you to journey to the heart of the musical universe of the great Dark Lady and her ?timeless? lyrics.

Free with registration on 03 83 84 09 09

German :

Eine Reise durch die musikalische Welt der Grande Dame Brune

In einem intimen Recital präsentiert Agnès Ravaux eine vibrierende Hommage an die Künstlerin Barbara.

Mit viel Bescheidenheit, Zärtlichkeit und Inbrunst lädt Agnès Sie zu einer Reise in die musikalische Welt der Grande Dame Brune und ihrer zeitlosen Texte ein.

Kostenlos mit Anmeldung unter 03 83 84 09 09

Italiano :

Viaggio nel cuore dell’universo musicale della Grande Dame Brune

In un recital intimo, Agnès Ravaux rende un vibrante omaggio all’artista Barbara.

Con grande umiltà, tenerezza e fervore, Agnès vi invita a viaggiare nel cuore dell’universo musicale della grande Dama Bruna e dei suoi testi senza tempo .

Gratuito con registrazione al numero 03 83 84 09 09

Espanol :

Viaje al corazón del universo musical de la Grande Dame Brune

En un recital íntimo, Agnès Ravaux rinde un vibrante homenaje a la artista Barbara.

Con gran humildad, ternura y fervor, Agnès le invita a viajar al corazón del universo musical de la gran Dama Brune y de sus letras intemporales .

Gratis previa inscripción en el 03 83 84 09 09

