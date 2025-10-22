Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas) Brive-la-Gaillarde

Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas) Brive-la-Gaillarde mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas)

Place Nelson Mandela Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-22

fin : 2025-10-29

Date(s) :

2025-10-22

Tu as 10 ans ou bien plus et tu as envie d’apprendre à dessiner un héros de manga ? Alors viens à la médiathèque Michel Dumas le 22 ou 29 octobre de 14h30 à 16h.

Pedro Mathorel ( auteur illustrateur et graphiste ) sera là pour t’apprendre et te guider.

C’est gratuit mais les places sont limitées alors réserve vite au 05.55.18.27.69. .

Place Nelson Mandela Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 18 27 69

English : Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas)

German : Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas)

Italiano :

Espanol : Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas)

L’événement Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas) Brive-la-Gaillarde a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Brive Tourisme