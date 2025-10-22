Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas) Brive-la-Gaillarde
Invente ton héro manga (Médiathèque Michel Dumas) Brive-la-Gaillarde mercredi 22 octobre 2025.
Place Nelson Mandela Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze
Début : 2025-10-22
fin : 2025-10-29
2025-10-22
Tu as 10 ans ou bien plus et tu as envie d’apprendre à dessiner un héros de manga ? Alors viens à la médiathèque Michel Dumas le 22 ou 29 octobre de 14h30 à 16h.
Pedro Mathorel ( auteur illustrateur et graphiste ) sera là pour t’apprendre et te guider.
C’est gratuit mais les places sont limitées alors réserve vite au 05.55.18.27.69. .
Place Nelson Mandela Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 18 27 69
