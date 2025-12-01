Invitation au Concert Harmony Gospel 17 rue saint-georges Vesoul
Invitation au Concert Harmony Gospel 17 rue saint-georges Vesoul samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Invitation au Concert Harmony Gospel
17 rue saint-georges 17 Rue Saint-Georges Vesoul Haute-Saône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
Concert Harmony Gospel .
17 rue saint-georges 17 Rue Saint-Georges Vesoul 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 22 15 65 55 ghislain.riondet@gmail.com
English : Invitation au Concert Harmony Gospel
German : Invitation au Concert Harmony Gospel
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Invitation au Concert Harmony Gospel Vesoul a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par MAISON DU TOURISME DE VESOUL