IPSA Summer School 2025, aeronautical and space engineering College

Come at IPSA and live your passion !

-THE SCHOOL

Founded in 1961, IPSA (Institut Polytechnique des Sciences Avancées) is a Graduate School of Engineering specialized in Air, Space and Sustainable Mobility that offers a 5-year syllabus 100% dedicated to Aeronautics and Space. The interest in ‘everything Aerospace’ is a particular source of motivation for the school and the passion is shared by both students and lecturers. IPSA is located in Paris and Toulouse. Among its programs, IPSA delivers a Master in Aeronautical Engineering open to international students. It is mainly taught in English and has 2 majors: Vehicles and Signals&Systems.

Located at the gates of Paris, IPSA offers a cultural space of the highest level for all international students.

-PROGRAM

Nowadays, the usage of drones covers a large specter of applications. Among these, we can find search and rescue, monitoring or even exploration. Drones are especially prized for being cost effective, stable, semi or fully autonomous and able to carry loads.

To increase the possibilities enabled by the drones, physical interactive tools, such as robotic arms, can be attached to their chassis. Such systems allow drones to fulfill more complex missions that require interactions between the drone and the environment.

Our 3-week program aims at providing you key concepts about the flying equation system and about how to model and control drones with a robotic arm. First, with the expertise of our team, you will learn how to design a robot using one of the most used robotic environments: Robot Operating System (ROS). Second, you will build, stabilize, and make a real bicopter fly.

Agenda

Week 1: Introduction to drones

Discover the different types of drones.

Week 2: Multi-rotor systems

Get familiar with modeling and controlling quadrotor systems.

Week 3: From theory to practice

Build, fly and present your drone!

IPSA Summer School is as much about having fun as it is about learning!

We’ll make sure you will have a memorable experience in Paris through the interactive visits and intercultural workshops we prepare all along the 3-week program.

From language and gastronomic activities, to cruises, guided tours and visits, students will discover Paris and French culture in all its forms.

Dates:
Début : 2025-07-07
Fin : 2025-07-25

Début : 2025-07-07T00:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2025-07-25T23:59:00.000+02:00

Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa), campus de Paris 63 boulevard de Brandebourg Ivry Port Ivry-sur-Seine 94200 Val-de-Marne