ISCR 2026 PhD students’ day Campus de Beaulieu – ISCR – Bat. 10 B – Amphi Grandjean Rennes Jeudi 26 mars, 09h00

The 2026 edition of the PhD students’ day is organized @ISCR on March 26 by ACiD, PhD’s ISCR & IPR association

This year the PhD-Day, organized by ACiD in collaboration with the ISCR Scientific animation working group, will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in the Grandjean amphitheater (Beaulieu campus, Build. 10 B).

This day aims to promote scientific exchanges between ISCR’s different fields of study and allow postdoctoral fellow, PhD and master students to present their work to the institute members.

The PhD-Day will be divided into several oral communication sessions (12 minutes for presentation & 3 minutes of questions) and a poster session.

Posters will be exposed in the hall and an exchange time will be planned.

* Posters will be first reserved to Master 1 & 2 students, all PhD students and postdoctoral fellows

* Oral communications are reserved to PhD students (2nd and 3rd years in priority)

A buffet will be offered for lunch to participants, jury members and organisation team members.

[FLYER](https://ged.univ-rennes1.fr/nuxeo/site/esupversions/868fb09b-d751-4cc3-979f-bbf8fcbed514)

_**Program**_

* Morning: oral session with coffee break,

* Lunch and poster session,

* Afternoon: oral session with coffee break.

* Awards ceremony at the end followed by an after-work.

**Abstract submission deadline for oral communications and posters : March 6, 2026.**

_**Jury members needed !**_

The association is looking for permanent colleagues to be part of the jury who will be in charge of awarding the best oral communications and the best poster. Feel free to contact ACiD if you are interested.

We hope that this day will be as successful as the last ones, if not more, and that it will highlight the quality of the research work done in our Institute.

See you soon !

_**Contacts**_

[ACiD](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/acid), _[acid.iscr@gmail.com](mailto:acid.iscr@gmail.com)_

[Lucie Jarrige](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/lucie-jarrige), _[lucie.jarrige@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:lucie.jarrige@univ-rennes.fr)_

[Marc Devillard](https://iscr.univ-rennes.fr/marc-devillard), _[marc.devillard@univ-rennes.fr](mailto:marc.devillard@univ-rennes.fr)_

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-03-26T09:00:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-26T18:00:00.000+01:00

1



Campus de Beaulieu – ISCR – Bat. 10 B – Amphi Grandjean Rennes Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine



Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

