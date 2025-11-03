ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Perpignan
ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Perpignan lundi 3 novembre 2025.
Pyrénées-Orientales
ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 37 – 37 – 45
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-03 20:29:00
fin : 2025-11-03
Date(s) :
2025-11-03
Palais des congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet
.
Place Armand Lanoux
Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
? Palais des congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet
German :
? Palais des congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet
Italiano :
? Palazzo dei Congressi Auditorium Charles Trénet
Espanol :
? Palacio de Congresos Auditorio Charles Trénet
L’événement ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-01-03 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME