ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Perpignan

ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA

ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Perpignan lundi 3 novembre 2025.

Pyrénées-Orientales

ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA  Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 37 – 37 – 45

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-03 20:29:00
fin : 2025-11-03

Date(s) :
2025-11-03

Palais des congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet
  .

Place Armand Lanoux
Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

? Palais des congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet

German :

? Palais des congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet

Italiano :

? Palazzo dei Congressi Auditorium Charles Trénet

Espanol :

? Palacio de Congresos Auditorio Charles Trénet

L’événement ISSA DOUMBIA MONSIEUR DOUMBIA Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-01-03 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME