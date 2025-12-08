16 Zalhagaña Bezkoï Licq-Athérey Pyrénées-Atlantiques

16 Zalhagaña Bezkoï En VTT Très difficile

16 Zalhagaña Bezkoï 64560 Licq-Athérey Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 16000.0 Tarif :

Grâce à la réouverture récente d’un sentier jusqu’alors tombé dans l’oubli, rouler à VTT sur les flancs orientaux du pic Zalhagaña est désormais possible. On entre tout de suite dans le vif du sujet avec une montée d’un seul tenant, du village aux contreforts du Zalhagaña.

Très difficile

English : 16 Zalhagaña Bezkoï

Thanks to the recent reopening of a previously forgotten trail, mountain biking on the eastern flanks of the Zalhagaña peak is now possible. We get right to the heart of the matter, with a one-stage climb from the village to the foothills of Zalhagaña.

Deutsch : 16 Zalhagaña Bezkoï

Dank der kürzlich erfolgten Wiedereröffnung eines in Vergessenheit geratenen Pfades ist es nun möglich, mit dem Mountainbike die östlichen Flanken des Pico Zalhagaña zu befahren. Der Weg führt vom Dorf zu den Ausläufern des Zalhagaña.

Italiano :

Grazie alla recente riapertura di un sentiero finora dimenticato, è ora possibile percorrere in mountain bike il versante orientale della vetta di Zalhagaña. Entriamo subito nel vivo della questione con una salita unica dal villaggio alle pendici di Zalhagaña.

Español : 16 Zalhagaña Bezkoï

Gracias a la reciente reapertura de un sendero hasta ahora olvidado, ahora es posible practicar ciclismo de montaña por la ladera oriental del pico Zalhagaña. Nos metemos de lleno en el meollo de la cuestión con una subida única desde el pueblo hasta las estribaciones del Zalhagaña.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-15 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine