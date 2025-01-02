A la découverte du Mont Ste Odile Barr Bas-Rhin

vendredi 1 août 2025.

A la découverte du Mont Ste Odile

Place de l'Hôtel de Ville 67140 Barr Bas-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 360 Distance : 16000.0 Tarif :

Randonnée vers un site remarquable sur le plan architectural, naturel et spirituel.

Vous découvrez également l’énigmatique Mur Païen et l’élégant châteaux Landsberg.

http://www.paysdebarr.fr/visiter +33 3 88 08 66 65

English :

Hike to an architecturally, naturally and spiritually remarkable site.

You will also discover the enigmatic Pagan Wall and the elegant Landsberg Castle.

Deutsch :

Wanderung zu einem Ort, der in architektonischer, natürlicher und spiritueller Hinsicht bemerkenswert ist.

Sie entdecken auch die rätselhafte Heidenmauer und die eleganten Landsberger Schlösser.

Italiano :

Escursione in un sito notevole dal punto di vista architettonico, naturale e spirituale.

Scoprirete anche l’enigmatico Muro di Pagano e l’elegante Castello di Landsberg.

Español :

Caminata a un sitio arquitectónico, natural y espiritualmente notable.

También descubrirá la enigmática muralla de Pagan y el elegante castillo de Landsberg.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace