A la découverte du Mont Ste Odile Barr Bas-Rhin

A la découverte du Mont Ste Odile Place de l’Hôtel de Ville 67140 Barr Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 360 Distance : 16000.0 Tarif :
Randonnée vers un site remarquable sur le plan architectural, naturel et spirituel.
Vous découvrez également l’énigmatique Mur Païen et l’élégant châteaux Landsberg.
http://www.paysdebarr.fr/visiter +33 3 88 08 66 65
English :
Hike to an architecturally, naturally and spiritually remarkable site.
You will also discover the enigmatic Pagan Wall and the elegant Landsberg Castle.
Deutsch :
Wanderung zu einem Ort, der in architektonischer, natürlicher und spiritueller Hinsicht bemerkenswert ist.
Sie entdecken auch die rätselhafte Heidenmauer und die eleganten Landsberger Schlösser.
Italiano :
Escursione in un sito notevole dal punto di vista architettonico, naturale e spirituale.
Scoprirete anche l’enigmatico Muro di Pagano e l’elegante Castello di Landsberg.
Español :
Caminata a un sitio arquitectónico, natural y espiritualmente notable.
También descubrirá la enigmática muralla de Pagan y el elegante castillo de Landsberg.
2025-01-02