Angoulême Canoé Kayak Angoulême Charente

Découvrez la Charente et la Touvre.

Randonnées libres ou encadrées avec et sans transport au départ, matériel de navigation et de sécurité fournis avec assurance. Pour la pratique du canoë et du kayak, du débutant au sportif (compétition et en loisirs).

http://angoulemeck.free.fr/ +33 5 45 39 64 35

English :

Discover the Charente and the Touvre

Free or supervised hikes with and without transport at the start, navigation and safety equipment provided with insurance. For the practice of canoeing and kayaking, from beginner to sportsman (competition and leisure).

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie die Charente und die Touvre

Freie oder betreute Wanderungen mit und ohne Transport am Start, Navigations- und Sicherheitsmaterial wird gestellt, mit Versicherung. Für die Ausübung des Kanu- und Kajaksports, vom Anfänger bis zum Sportler (Wettkampf und Freizeit).

Italiano :

Scoprite la Charente e la Touvre

Gite libere o supervisionate con o senza trasporto alla partenza, equipaggiamento di navigazione e di sicurezza fornito con assicurazione. Per la canoa e il kayak, dai principianti agli sportivi (competizione e tempo libero).

Español :

Descubra la Charente y la Touvre

Viajes libres o supervisados con o sin transporte en la salida, equipo de navegación y seguridad proporcionado con seguro. Para el piragüismo y el kayak, desde el principiante hasta el deportista (competición y ocio).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-06 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme