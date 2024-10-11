Au fil de la Saône Heuilley-sur-Saône Côte-d’Or

Au fil de la Saône Heuilley-sur-Saône Côte-d’Or vendredi 1 août 2025.

Au fil de la Saône Fluvial Difficile

Au fil de la Saône 21270 Heuilley-sur-Saône Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :

Un brin sportif dans l’âme, ce parcours est fait pour vous. Ici, on pagaie, on marche, on porte, mais on reste aussi branché à son smartphone. Ready, set, go !

English :

A bit sporty at heart, this course is made for you. Here, we paddle, we walk, we carry, but we also stay connected to our smartphone. Ready, set, go !

Deutsch :

Wenn Sie im Herzen ein wenig sportlich sind, ist diese Strecke genau das Richtige für Sie. Hier wird gepaddelt, gelaufen und getragen, aber auch das Smartphone ist immer dabei. Ready, set, go!

Italiano :

Se siete un po’ sportivi, questo è il percorso che fa per voi. Qui potrete pagaiare, camminare, trasportare, ma anche rimanere connessi al vostro smartphone. Pronti, partenza, via!

Español :

Si eres un poco deportista de corazón, este es tu campo. Aquí podrás remar, caminar, cargar, pero también permanecer conectado a tu smartphone. Preparado, listo, ¡ya!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-11 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data