AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE PORT DU MANS MOULIN AUX MOINES, ENTRE VILLE ET CAMPAGNE Le Mans Sarthe

AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE PORT DU MANS MOULIN AUX MOINES, ENTRE VILLE ET CAMPAGNE 72000 Le Mans Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 15000.0 Tarif :

Cette randonnée, entre ville et campagne, propose de découvrir les bords de Sarthe en passant par la commune de Coulaines et devant la Cathédrale Saint-Julien du Mans.

English :

This hike, between town and country, takes in the banks of the Sarthe, passing through the town of Coulaines and in front of Saint-Julien Cathedral in Le Mans.

Deutsch :

Bei dieser Wanderung zwischen Stadt und Land entdecken Sie die Ufer der Sarthe, vorbei an der Gemeinde Coulaines und an der Kathedrale Saint-Julien in Le Mans.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata, tra città e campagna, si snoda sulle rive della Sarthe, passando per la città di Coulaines e la cattedrale di Saint-Julien a Le Mans.

Español :

Este paseo, entre la ciudad y el campo, recorre las orillas del Sarthe, pasando por la ciudad de Coulaines y la catedral de Saint-Julien en Le Mans.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire