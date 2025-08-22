B9 Le Plaigny Les Cotilles Départ Altiport-le Blanchot (fermé été 2025) Les Allues Savoie

Sentier piéton B9 Le Plaigny Les Cotilles Départ Altiport-le Blanchot (fermé été 2025)

Sentier piéton B9 Le Plaigny Les Cotilles Départ Altiport-le Blanchot (fermé été 2025) Altiport 73550 Les Allues Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Un joli circuit entre clairière et forêt en contrebas du quartier de l’Altiport

https://www.meribel.net/ +33 4 79 08 60 01

English : B9 Le Plaigny Les Cotilles from Altiport-le Blanchot (closed summer 2025)

A beautiful circuit between the forest and the glade below the Altiport district

Deutsch :

Ein schöner Rundweg zwischen Lichtung und Wald unterhalb des Altiport-Viertels

Italiano :

Un bel circuito tra radure e foreste sotto il comprensorio dell’Altiport

Español :

Un bonito circuito entre claros y bosques bajo el barrio de Altiport

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-25 par Office de Tourisme de Brides-les-Bains source Apidae Tourisme