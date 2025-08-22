Balade à pied à Mouhet Rando en Marche Mouhet Indre

Balade à pied à Mouhet Rando en Marche A pieds

Balade à pied à Mouhet Rando en Marche 36170 Mouhet Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 210 Distance : 14000.0 Tarif :

Entre Berry et Limousin, la Marche n’est pas très élevée mais la transition entre Bassin parisien et Massif Central se voit bien dans le paysage vallonné, les rochers granitiques affleurant, les constructions de pierre, et les tableaux champêtres du peintre Fernand Maillaud qui naquit ici.

English : Walking tour in Mouhet Hiking on the Move

Between Berry and Limousin, the Marche is not very high but the transition between the Parisian Basin and the Massif Central is clearly visible in the hilly landscape, the granite rocks, the stone buildings, and the rural paintings of the painter Fernand Maillaud who was born here.

Deutsch :

Zwischen Berry und Limousin ist die Marche nicht sehr hoch, aber der Übergang vom Pariser Becken zum Zentralmassiv ist in der hügeligen Landschaft, den an die Oberfläche tretenden Granitfelsen, den Steinbauten und den ländlichen Gemälden des Malers Fernand Maillaud, der hier geboren wurde, gut zu er

Italiano :

Tra il Berry e il Limousin, le Marche non sono molto alte, ma la transizione tra il bacino parigino e il Massiccio Centrale è ben visibile nel paesaggio collinare, negli affioramenti di granito, negli edifici in pietra e nei dipinti rurali del pittore Fernand Maillaud, che qui è nato.

Español :

Entre Berry y Lemosín, las Marcas no son muy altas, pero la transición entre la cuenca parisina y el Macizo Central es claramente visible en el paisaje de colinas, los afloramientos de granito, los edificios de piedra y los cuadros rurales del pintor Fernand Maillaud, que nació aquí.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-14 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire