Balade à pied n°24 Les coteaux de l’Abloux Chazelet Indre

Balade à pied n°24 Les coteaux de l'Abloux

Balade à pied n°24 Les coteaux de l’Abloux 36170 Chazelet Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 200 Distance : 13000.0 Tarif :

Le parcours est marqué par le ruisseau de l’Abloux et notamment ses forges. Le circuit, assez sportif, monte et descend à travers les coteaux et offre une vue panoramique sur la vallée. Au loin, Chazelet semble tout petit avec son château pourtant si fort .

http://www.parc-naturel-brenne.fr/ +33 2 54 28 12 13

English : Walk n ° 24 The slopes of Abloux

This circuit passes the Abloux stream and in particular its forges. The route, a little challenging, undulates through the hills and offers a panoramic view of the valley. In the distance, Chazelet and it’s château, although fortified, seem very small.

Deutsch :

Die Strecke ist vom Abloux-Bach und insbesondere von seinen Schmieden geprägt. Die recht sportliche Strecke führt bergauf und bergab durch die Hänge und bietet einen Panoramablick über das Tal. In der Ferne wirkt Chazelet mit seinem doch so starken Schloss ganz klein.

Italiano :

Il percorso è segnato dal torrente Abloux e dalle sue fucine. Il circuito, piuttosto sportivo, sale e scende attraverso le colline e offre una vista panoramica sulla valle. In lontananza, Chazelet sembra molto piccola con il suo castello, nonostante sia così forte .

Español :

La ruta está marcada por el arroyo Abloux y sus fraguas. El circuito, bastante deportivo, sube y baja por las laderas y ofrece una vista panorámica del valle. En la distancia, Chazelet parece muy pequeño con su castillo, aunque sea tan fuerte .

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-13 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire