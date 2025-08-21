Balade à pied n°32 Circuit du viaduc Le Blanc Indre

Balade à pied n°32 Circuit du viaduc A pieds

Balade à pied n°32 Circuit du viaduc 36300 Le Blanc Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 100 Distance : 6500.0 Tarif :

Au départ de l’ancien château médiéval de château Naillac, aujourd’hui espace de valorisation du patrimoine, l’itinéraire rejoint la Creuse et l’ancienne voie ferrée transformée en Voie Verte. Il emprunte le viaduc, symbole de l’histoire ferroviaire qui a marqué la ville du Blanc.

http://www.parc-naturel-brenne.fr/ +33 2 54 28 12 13

English : Walk n ° 32 Viaduct circuit

Le Blanc still bears the signs of its old railway history. The route follows the former railway line, now a Green Lane, and goes along the viaduct overlooking the city. This structure offers a panoramic view of the Creuse valley and the Château of Naillac, which the path also leads to.

Ausgehend von der ehemaligen mittelalterlichen Burg Château Naillac, die heute ein Ort der Aufwertung des Kulturerbes ist, führt der Weg zur Creuse und zur ehemaligen Eisenbahnstrecke, die in einen Voie Verte umgewandelt wurde. Er führt über das Viadukt, ein Symbol für die Eisenbahngeschichte, die d

Partendo dall’antico castello medievale di Château Naillac, oggi centro del patrimonio, il percorso si unisce alla Creuse e alla vecchia linea ferroviaria, trasformata in Voie Verte. Segue il viadotto, simbolo della storia ferroviaria che ha segnato la città di Le Blanc.

Partiendo del antiguo castillo medieval de Château Naillac, convertido en centro patrimonial, la ruta une el Creuse y la antigua línea de ferrocarril, ahora transformada en una Voie Verte. Sigue el viaducto, símbolo de la historia ferroviaria que ha marcado la ciudad de Le Blanc.

