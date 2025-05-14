Balade à pied n°55 La fontaine de Saint-Aigny Saint-Aigny Indre

Balade à pied n°55 La fontaine de Saint-Aigny A pieds

La source Saint-Jean aurait des vertus guérisseuses connues depuis les romains. Goûter-la avant de partir sur les chemins ombragés. Les bois très présents tout au long du circuit semblent protéger de leur écrin de verdure le joli village de Saint-Aigny et son trésor.

http://www.parc-naturel-brenne.fr/ +33 2 54 28 12 13

English : Foot walk n ° 55 The fountain of Saint-Aigny

The Saint John spring is said to have had healing properties since Roman times. Taste a drop before setting off along the shady paths. This circuit mainly passes through woodland which seems to protect the pretty village of Saint-Aigny and its treasure with its verdant setting.

Deutsch :

Die Saint-Jean-Quelle soll eine heilende Wirkung haben, die schon bei den Römern bekannt war. Probieren Sie sie, bevor Sie sich auf die schattigen Wege begeben. Die Wälder, die auf der gesamten Strecke sehr präsent sind, scheinen das hübsche Dorf Saint-Aigny und seinen Schatz in ihrem grünen Schmuck

Italiano :

Si dice che la sorgente Saint-Jean abbia virtù curative note fin dai Romani. Assaggiatelo prima di incamminarvi lungo i sentieri ombreggiati. I boschi, molto presenti lungo tutto il circuito, sembrano proteggere il grazioso villaggio di Saint-Aigny e il suo tesoro dalla loro cornice verde.

Español :

Al manantial de Saint-Jean se le atribuyen virtudes curativas conocidas desde los romanos. Pruébalo antes de salir por los senderos sombreados. Los bosques, muy presentes a lo largo del recorrido, parecen proteger el bonito pueblo de Saint-Aigny y su tesoro de su entorno verde.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-14 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire