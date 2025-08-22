Balade Autour d’Ayres La Capelle-Bleys Aveyron

Balade Autour d’Ayres

Balade Autour d’Ayres Parking de la place de l’église 12240 La Capelle-Bleys Aveyron Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

La commune de La Capelle Bleys a réussi un mariage heureux entre agriculture et artisanat.

https://www.cirkwi.com/fr/circuit/758141-balade-autour-d-ayres

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The commune of La Capelle Bleys has achieved a happy marriage between agriculture and craftsmanship.

Deutsch :

In der Gemeinde La Capelle Bleys ist eine glückliche Verbindung zwischen Landwirtschaft und Handwerk gelungen.

Italiano :

Il comune di La Capelle Bleys ha realizzato un felice connubio tra agricoltura e artigianato.

Español :

El municipio de La Capelle Bleys ha logrado un feliz matrimonio entre agricultura y artesanía.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-09 par ADT Aveyron