Balade autour de l’abbaye Cormery Indre-et-Loire

Balade autour de l’abbaye A pieds

Balade autour de l’abbaye 37320 Cormery Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 60 Distance : 3000.0 Tarif :

À mi-chemin entre Tours et Loches, la commune de Cormery, si elle est petite par la taille, est grande par sa richesse patrimoniale et environnementale avec son abbaye et les douces berges de l’Indre. Des panneaux d’interprétation jalonnent votre parcours et relatent l’histoire des lieux.

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Walk around the abbey

Halfway between Tours and Loches is the village of Cormery. Small in size, Cormery’s grandeur comes from its rich architectural heritage and environment including the abbey and the pleasant banks of the river Indre. Information boards along the path will tell you all the history of the place.

Deutsch : Spazieren Sie durch die Abtei

Auf halbem Weg zwischen Tours und Loches liegt die Gemeinde Cormery, die zwar klein ist, aber mit ihrer Abtei und den sanften Ufern des Flusses Indre ein reiches Erbe und eine reiche Umwelt bietet. Interpretationsschilder säumen Ihren Weg und erzählen die Geschichte des Ortes.

Italiano :

A metà strada tra Tours e Loches, il comune di Cormery può essere piccolo in termini di dimensioni, ma è grande in termini di patrimonio e ambiente, con la sua abbazia e le dolci rive del fiume Indre. Pannelli interpretativi segnalano il percorso e raccontano la storia del sito.

Español : Paseo por la abadía

A medio camino entre Tours y Loches, el municipio de Cormery es pequeño en extensión, pero grande en riqueza patrimonial y medioambiental, con su abadía y las suaves orillas del río Indre. Los paneles de interpretación marcan el recorrido y cuentan la historia del lugar.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-11 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire