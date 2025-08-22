Balade de Châteauroux Isserpent Allier
vendredi 1 mai 2026
Balade de Châteauroux
Balade de Châteauroux 03120 Isserpent Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Sur les contreforts de la Montagne bourbonnaise, parcours diversifié à travers nature et patrimoine historique.
https://www.lapalisse-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 99 08 39
English : Châteauroux walk
On the foothills of the Bourbonnaise Mountain, a diversified route through nature and historical heritage.
Deutsch :
An den Ausläufern der Montagne bourbonnaise, abwechslungsreiche Strecke durch die Natur und das historische Erbe.
Italiano :
Ai piedi della Montagne Bourbonnaise, un percorso vario tra natura e patrimonio storico.
Español :
En las estribaciones de la Montagne Bourbonnaise, un recorrido variado por la naturaleza y el patrimonio histórico.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-19 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme