Balade du Spiémont Champdray Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Balade du Spiémont Adultes A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Balade du Spiémont 88640 Champdray Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 4600.0 Tarif :

Stationnement à l’entrée du village, à droite parking .

Parcours passez devant l’église, puis à gauche devant la mairie,continuez jusqu’à l’intersection. Prenez rue de Spiémont sur 150m, puis entrez dans la forêt et prenez le chemin forestier à gauche. Suivez les indications Spiémont . Arrivés en haut, empruntez le sentier derrière la cheminée géodésique jusqu’à retrouver le chemin forestier. Continuez sur votre droite, et retrouvez le point de départ du chemin.

Les conditions météorologiques peuvent contribuer à rendre ce parcours impraticable.

+33 3 29 27 27 27

English :

Parking at the entrance of the village, on the right » parking « .

Route pass in front of the church, then left in front of the town hall, continue until the intersection. Take rue de Spiémont for 150m, then enter the forest and take the forest road on the left. Follow the indications » Spiémont « . At the top, take the path behind the geodesic chimney until you find the forest road. Continue on your right, and find the starting point of the path.

Weather conditions may make this route impassable.

Deutsch :

Parken: Am Ortseingang rechts « parking ».

Route: Gehen Sie an der Kirche vorbei, dann links am Rathaus vorbei und weiter bis zur Kreuzung. Gehen Sie 150 m in die Rue de Spiémont, dann in den Wald und biegen Sie links in den Waldweg ein. Folgen Sie den Schildern « Spiémont ». Oben angekommen, nehmen Sie den Pfad hinter dem geodätischen Schornstein, bis Sie wieder auf den Waldweg stoßen. Gehen Sie rechts weiter und finden Sie den Ausgangspunkt des Weges wieder.

Die Wetterbedingungen können dazu beitragen, dass dieser Weg unpassierbar wird.

Italiano :

Parcheggio: all’ingresso del paese, sulla destra « parcheggio ».

Percorso: passare davanti alla chiesa, poi a sinistra davanti al municipio, proseguire fino all’incrocio. Percorrere rue de Spiémont per 150 m, quindi entrare nel bosco e prendere la pista forestale sulla sinistra. Seguire le indicazioni per « Spiémont ». In cima, prendere il sentiero dietro il camino geodetico fino a trovare la pista forestale. Proseguite sulla destra e trovate il punto di partenza del sentiero.

Le condizioni meteorologiche possono rendere questo percorso impraticabile.

Español :

Aparcamiento: a la entrada del pueblo, a la derecha « parking ».

Itinerario: pasar por delante de la iglesia, luego a la izquierda delante del ayuntamiento, continuar hasta el cruce. Tome la rue de Spiémont durante 150 m, después entre en el bosque y tome la pista forestal de la izquierda. Siga las indicaciones hacia « Spiémont ». En la cima, tome el camino detrás de la chimenea geodésica hasta encontrar la pista forestal. Continúe por la derecha y encontrará el punto de partida del sendero.

Las condiciones meteorológicas pueden hacer intransitable esta ruta.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-20 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain