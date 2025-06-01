Balade famille Circuit des étangs depuis l’Étang Noir Ramonchamp Vosges

Durée : 120 Distance : 5000.0 Tarif :

Circuit des Etangs depuis l’Etang Noir (Commune de Ramonchamp). Durée 2h. Difficulté facile (balade en famille avec enfants). Distance 5 kilomètres. Dénivelé positif 54 mètres. Balisage cercle bleu à l’aller et route départementale non balisée au retour. Lieux d’intérêt touristique belvédère de l’Etang Noir, paysages sauvages des Noirs Etangs et de l’Etang de la Peau, passerelle en bois et tourbière de l’Etang de la Chaussée Pingant. Départ parking de l’Etang Noir. Accès Depuis Le Thillot, suivre la route en direction de Lure et Servance. Au sommet du Col des Croix, prenez à droite la D57 sur 4 kilomètres. Descriptif du parcours Du parking, prenez le sentier à gauche qui longe l’étang et suivez la direction « Sentier des Etangs » balisage anneau bleu. Après 50 mètres, passage sur un belvédère protégé par des barrières en bois. Continuez sur ce sentier, vous longez l’Etang Noir avant de croiser la route. Arrivés à la route, prenez à gauche en continuant sur 30 mètres puis prenez le chemin à droite dans la forêt en suivant le balisage anneau bleu. Passez le pont bleu et continuez sur ce chemin sur 300 mètres environ. Arrivés à nouveau sur la route, traversez-la et prenez le chemin en face balisage anneau bleu. Continuez sur 50 mètres puis prenez à droite en suivant toujours le même balisage anneau bleu. Vous passez au lieu-dit « Les Noirs Etangs » dont le nom est indiqué sur une pancarte au bord du sentier pédestre. Au carrefour, suivez encore la direction « Sentier des Etangs » balisage anneau bleu. Longez l’étang asséché puis à la fin du chemin, prenez le sentier en face balisage anneau bleu. Ne prenez pas à droite vers la route goudronnée. Passez à côté d’un étang et d’une maison privés sur la gauche. Le terrain est clôturé. Arrivés au bout de cet étang privé, vous débouchez sur un étang dénommé « Etang de la Chaussée Pingant ». Prenez à droite le sentier balisage anneau bleu. Passez le pont qui mène à un joli chalet avec table de pique-nique ouvert toute l’année. Possibilité de pêcher sur place (carte de pêche obligatoire). Dirigez-vous vers la droite derrière le chalet, suivez la pancarte « Sentier des Etangs » balisage anneau bleu et longez la tourbière. Continuez la balade en suivant la direction « sens conseillé ». Retrouvez un autre étang sur votre droite avec un chalet. Longez-le en suivant le balisage anneau bleu. Arrivés à un nouvel étang (grosse maison) dénommé « Etang de la Peau », prenez à droite puis longez cet étang via le sentier pour rejoindre un chemin forestier avant de tourner à gauche pour rejoindre la route. Face à vous se trouve un étang bordé de pierres. Suivez la route sur votre droite sur 2 km pour finir la balade et rejoindre le point de départ (prudence, route circulante).

https://www.ballons-hautes-vosges.com/ +33 3 56 11 00 90

Circuit des Etangs from the Etang Noir (Commune de Ramonchamp). Duration: 2 hours. Difficulty: easy (family walk with children). Distance: 5 kilometres. Elevation gain: 54 meters. Signs: blue circle on the way out and unmarked road on the way back. Places of interest: lookout of the Etang Noir, wild landscapes of the Noirs Etangs and the Etang de la Peau, wooden footbridge and peat bog of the Etang de la Chaussée Pingant. Departure point Car park of the Etang Noir. Access From Le Thillot, follow the road towards Lure and Servance. At the top of the Col des Croix, turn right on the D57 for 4 kilometres. Description of the route From the car park, take the path on the left which goes along the pond and follow the direction « Sentier des Etangs » marked with blue rings. After 50 meters, you will find a viewpoint protected by wooden fences. Continue on this path, you go along the Etang Noir before crossing the road. When you reach the road, turn left and continue for 30 metres, then take the path on the right in the forest following the blue ring. Cross the blue bridge and continue on this track for about 300 metres. Once again on the road, cross it and take the path opposite marked with a blue ring. Continue on 50 meters then turn to the right following the same blue ring. You pass the place called « Les Noirs Etangs » whose name is indicated on a sign at the edge of the footpath. At the crossroads, follow again the direction « Sentier des Etangs » (blue ring). Go along the dry pond, then at the end of the path, take the opposite path marked with a blue ring. Do not turn to the right towards the tarred road. Pass by a pond and a private house on the left. The land is fenced. At the end of this private pond, you arrive at a pond called « Etang de la Chaussée Pingant ». Take on the right the path marked with a blue ring. Cross the bridge which leads to a pretty chalet with a picnic table open all year round. Possibility of fishing on the spot (fishing card required). Go to the right behind the chalet, follow the sign « Sentier des Etangs » (blue ring) and walk along the peat bog. Continue the walk following the direction « sens conseillé ». Find another pond on your right with a chalet. Walk along it following the blue ring. When you arrive at a new pond (big house) called « Etang de la Peau », turn to the right then walk along this pond via the path to join a forest track before turning to the left to join the road. In front of you is a pond lined with stones. Follow the road on your right for 2 km to finish the walk and join the starting point (be careful, the road is busy).

Rundweg der Teiche seit dem Etang Noir (Gemeinde Ramonchamp). Dauer: 2 Stunden. Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht (Familienausflug mit Kindern). Entfernung: 5 km. Positiver Höhenunterschied: 54 Meter. Markierung: Blauer Kreis auf dem Hinweg und nicht markierte Departementsstraße auf dem Rückweg. Orte von touristischem Interesse: Aussichtspunkt des Etang Noir, wilde Landschaften der Noirs Etangs und des Etang de la Peau, Holzsteg und Torfmoor des Etang de la Chaussée Pingant. Start: Parkplatz des Etang Noir. Zugang: Von Le Thillot aus folgen Sie der Straße in Richtung Lure und Servance. Auf dem Gipfel des Col des Croix biegen Sie rechts auf die D57 für 4 km ab. Wegbeschreibung: Vom Parkplatz aus nehmen Sie den Weg nach links, der am Teich entlangführt, und folgen der Richtung « Sentier des Etangs » Markierung blauer Ring. Nach 50 Metern passieren Sie einen Aussichtspunkt, der durch Holzzäune geschützt ist. Gehen Sie auf diesem Weg weiter, Sie gehen am Etang Noir entlang, bevor Sie die Straße kreuzen. An der Straße angekommen, biegen Sie links ab und gehen 30 Meter weiter, dann nehmen Sie den Weg nach rechts in den Wald und folgen der Markierung Blauer Ring. Überqueren Sie die blaue Brücke und folgen Sie dem Weg für etwa 300 Meter. Wenn Sie wieder auf die Straße stoßen, überqueren Sie diese und nehmen Sie den Weg auf der gegenüberliegenden Seite mit der blauen Ringmarkierung. Gehen Sie 50 Meter weiter und biegen Sie dann rechts ab, immer der Markierung mit dem blauen Ring folgend. Sie kommen an der Ortschaft « Les Noirs Etangs » vorbei, deren Name auf einem Schild am Rand des Wanderwegs angegeben ist. An der Kreuzung folgen Sie wieder der Richtung « Sentier des Etangs » mit der Markierung blauer Ring. Gehen Sie an dem ausgetrockneten Teich entlang und nehmen Sie am Ende des Weges den gegenüberliegenden Pfad mit der Markierung « Blauer Ring ». Biegen Sie nicht nach rechts in Richtung der asphaltierten Straße ab. Gehen Sie an einem Teich und einem Privathaus auf der linken Seite vorbei. Das Grundstück ist eingezäunt. Am Ende dieses privaten Teichs kommen Sie zu einem Teich mit der Bezeichnung « Etang de la Chaussée Pingant ». Gehen Sie rechts auf den Pfad mit der blauen Ringmarkierung. Überqueren Sie die Brücke, die zu einer hübschen Hütte mit Picknicktisch führt, die das ganze Jahr über geöffnet ist. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu angeln (Angelschein erforderlich). Gehen Sie hinter dem Chalet nach rechts, folgen Sie dem Schild « Sentier des Etangs » mit der Markierung « Blauer Ring » und wandern Sie am Torfmoor vorbei. Setzen Sie den Spaziergang fort, indem Sie der Richtung « sens conseillé » folgen. Finden Sie auf der rechten Seite einen weiteren Teich mit einem Chalet. Folgen Sie der blauen Ringmarkierung. An einem neuen Teich (großes Haus) mit dem Namen « Etang de la Peau » biegen Sie rechts ab und folgen dem Weg entlang des Teichs bis zu einem Waldweg, bevor Sie links auf die Straße abbiegen. Gegenüber von Ihnen befindet sich ein von Steinen gesäumter Teich. Folgen Sie der Straße auf der rechten Seite für 2 km, um die Wanderung zu beenden und den Ausgangspunkt zu erreichen (Vorsicht, befahrene Straße).

Circuito degli Etangs dell’Etang Noir (Comune di Ramonchamp). Durata: 2 ore. Difficoltà: facile (passeggiata per famiglie con bambini). Distanza: 5 km. Dislivello: 54 metri. Segnaletica: cerchio blu all’andata e strada non segnalata al ritorno. Luoghi di interesse: belvedere dell’Etang Noir, paesaggi selvaggi degli Etang Noirs e dell’Etang de la Peau, passerella di legno e torbiera dell’Etang de la Chaussée Pingant. Punto di partenza: parcheggio dell’Etang Noir. Accesso: Da Le Thillot, seguire la strada verso Lure e Servance. In cima al Col des Croix, svoltare a destra sulla D57 per 4 chilometri. Descrizione del percorso: Dal parcheggio, prendere il sentiero a sinistra che costeggia lo stagno e seguire la direzione « Sentier des Etangs » contrassegnata da anelli blu. Dopo 50 metri si arriva a un punto panoramico protetto da staccionate di legno. Proseguendo su questo sentiero, si costeggia l’Etang Noir prima di attraversare la strada. Arrivati alla strada, svoltate a sinistra e proseguite per 30 metri, quindi imboccate il sentiero a destra nel bosco, seguendo i cartelli ad anello blu. Attraversate il ponte blu e proseguite su questo sentiero per circa 300 metri. Una volta tornati sulla strada, attraversatela e prendete il sentiero di fronte contrassegnato da un anello blu. Proseguite per 50 metri e poi girate a destra, sempre seguendo lo stesso anello blu. Si passa davanti alla località « Les Noirs Etangs », il cui nome è indicato su un cartello ai margini del sentiero. All’incrocio, seguire la direzione « Sentier des Etangs » (anello blu). Costeggiare il laghetto asciutto e, alla fine del sentiero, imboccare il sentiero di fronte contrassegnato da un anello blu. Non girate a destra verso la strada asfaltata. Superate uno stagno e una casa privata sulla sinistra. Il terreno è recintato. Alla fine di questo laghetto privato, si incontra uno stagno chiamato « Etang de la Chaussée Pingant ». Svoltate a destra sul sentiero contrassegnato da un anello blu. Attraversate il ponte che conduce a un grazioso chalet con tavolo da picnic aperto tutto l’anno. È possibile pescare in loco (è richiesta la licenza di pesca). Andare a destra dietro lo chalet, seguire l’indicazione « Sentier des Etangs » (anello blu) e costeggiare la torbiera. Continuare la passeggiata seguendo la direzione « sens conseillé ». Sulla destra si trova un altro laghetto con uno chalet. Percorretelo seguendo le indicazioni dell’anello blu. Quando si arriva a un nuovo stagno (grande casa) chiamato « Etang de la Peau », si gira a destra e si costeggia questo stagno attraverso il sentiero fino a raggiungere una pista forestale prima di girare a sinistra per raggiungere la strada. Davanti a voi c’è uno stagno rivestito di pietre. Seguire la strada a destra per 2 km per terminare la passeggiata e tornare al punto di partenza (attenzione, strada trafficata).

Circuito des Etangs del Etang Noir (Comuna de Ramonchamp). Duración: 2 horas. Dificultad: fácil (paseo familiar con niños). Distancia: 5 kilómetros. Desnivel: 54 metros. Señales: círculo azul a la ida y carretera sin señalizar a la vuelta. Lugares de interés: mirador del Etang Noir, paisajes salvajes de los Etangs Noirs y del Etang de la Peau, pasarela de madera y turbera del Etang de la Chaussée Pingant. Punto de partida: aparcamiento de Etang Noir. Acceso: Desde Le Thillot, seguir la carretera hacia Lure y Servance. En la cima del Col des Croix, gire a la derecha por la D57 durante 4 kilómetros. Descripción del recorrido: Desde el aparcamiento, tome el camino de la izquierda que bordea el estanque y siga la dirección « Sentier des Etangs » marcada con anillos azules. Después de 50 metros, llegará a un mirador protegido por vallas de madera. Continúe por este sendero, que bordea el Etang Noir antes de cruzar la carretera. Al llegar a la carretera, gire a la izquierda y continúe durante 30 metros, luego tome el camino de la derecha hacia el bosque, siguiendo las señales del anillo azul. Cruce el puente azul y continúe por este camino durante unos 300 metros. Una vez de vuelta en la carretera, crúcela y toma el camino de enfrente marcado con un anillo azul. Continúe durante 50 metros y luego gire a la derecha, siempre siguiendo el mismo anillo azul. Se pasa por el lugar llamado « Les Noirs Etangs » cuyo nombre está indicado en un cartel al borde del sendero. En el cruce, siga la dirección « Sentier des Etangs » (anillo azul). Siga por el estanque seco y al final del camino, tome el camino de enfrente marcado con un anillo azul. No gire a la derecha hacia la carretera asfaltada. Pase un estanque y una casa privada a la izquierda. El terreno está vallado. Al final de este estanque privado, se llega a un estanque llamado « Etang de la Chaussée Pingant ». Gire a la derecha en el camino marcado con un anillo azul. Cruce el puente que lleva a un bonito chalet con una mesa de picnic abierta todo el año. Se puede pescar en el lugar (se requiere licencia de pesca). Vaya a la derecha detrás del chalet, siga la señal « Sentier des Etangs » (anillo azul) y camine por la turbera. Continúe el paseo siguiendo la dirección « sens conseillé ». Encuentre otro estanque a su derecha con un chalet. Recórrelo siguiendo las marcas azules del anillo. Al llegar a un nuevo estanque (casa grande) llamado « Etang de la Peau », gire a la derecha y luego camine a lo largo de este estanque por el sendero para unirse a una pista forestal antes de girar a la izquierda para unirse a la carretera. Delante de ti hay un estanque bordeado de piedras. Siga la carretera a su derecha durante 2 km para terminar el paseo y volver al punto de partida (precaución, carretera muy transitada).

