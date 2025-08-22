Balade-Quiz à Lachapelle Lachapelle Tarn-et-Garonne

Balade-Quiz à Lachapelle

Balade-Quiz à Lachapelle Village 82120 Lachapelle Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Balade-Quiz “Au fil de nos histoires” à Lachapelle.

Envie de découvrir le patrimoine en vous amusant ? Scanner le QRcode et partez pour une balade interactive dans le village de Lachapelle !

https://tourisme.malomagne.com/ +33 5 63 02 42 32

English : Quiz-promenade in Lachapelle

Quiz-promenade Au fil de nos histoires in Lachapelle

Want to discover the local heritage while having fun? Scan the QR code and set off on an interactive tour of the village of Lachapelle!

Deutsch :

Quiz-Balade Au fil de nos histoires in Lachapelle.

Haben Sie Lust, das Kulturerbe auf unterhaltsame Weise zu entdecken? Scannen Sie den QR-Code und begeben Sie sich auf einen interaktiven Spaziergang durch das Dorf Lachapelle!

Italiano :

Au fil de nos histoires? Passeggiata a quiz a Lachapelle.

Volete scoprire il nostro patrimonio divertendovi? Scansionate il codice QR e partite per una passeggiata interattiva nel villaggio di Lachapelle!

Español : Paseo-quiz en Lachapelle

Paseo-quiz Au fil de nos histoires en Lachapelle

¿Le apetece descubrir el patrimonio mientras se divierte? ¡Escanea el código QR y disfruta de un paseo interactivo por el pueblo de Lachapelle!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-23 par Tarn-et-Garonne Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme