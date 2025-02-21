Balade randoland à Faulquemont Faulquemont Moselle

Balade randoland à Faulquemont vendredi 1 août 2025.

Balade randoland à Faulquemont Adultes A pieds Facile

Place du Marché 57380 Faulquemont Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 105 Distance : 3900.0 Tarif :

Il va falloir creuser avec l’inspecteur Pierrot ! Non pas pour tomber sur des vestiges de l’époque gallo-romaine, mais pour trouver les solutions aux énigmes dissimulées dans la ville… Un circuit pédestre ludique pour les enfants, sous la forme d’un jeu de piste, pour une sortie en famille réussie ! 3 niveaux d’enquête sont proposés en fonction de l’âge des enfants 4/6 ans, 7/9 ans et plus de 10 ans. Voilà une belle façon de passer du temps dehors avec les enfants, et de découvrir le patrimoine local.

Facile

https://www.saintavold-coeurdemoselle.fr/ +33 3 87 91 30 19

English :

You’ll have to dig with Inspector Pierrot! Not to find remains of the Gallo-Roman era, but to find the solutions to the riddles hidden in the city… A fun walking tour for children, in the form of a treasure hunt, for a successful family outing! 3 levels of investigation are proposed according to the age of the children: 4/6 years old, 7/9 years old and over 10 years old. This is a great way to spend time outside with your children and to discover the local heritage.

Deutsch :

Sie müssen mit Inspektor Pierrot graben! Nicht, um auf Überreste aus der gallo-römischen Zeit zu stoßen, sondern um die Lösungen für die in der Stadt versteckten Rätsel zu finden… Ein spielerischer Rundgang für Kinder in Form einer Schnitzeljagd für einen gelungenen Familienausflug! je nach Alter der Kinder werden 3 Ermittlungsstufen angeboten: 4/6 Jahre, 7/9 Jahre und über 10 Jahre. Dies ist eine schöne Art, mit den Kindern Zeit im Freien zu verbringen und das lokale Kulturerbe zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Dovrete scavare con l’ispettore Pierrot! Non per trovare resti dell’epoca gallo-romana, ma per trovare le soluzioni agli enigmi nascosti nella città? Un divertente tour a piedi per bambini, sotto forma di caccia al tesoro, per una gita di successo in famiglia! vengono proposti tre livelli di indagine in base all’età dei bambini: 4/6 anni, 7/9 anni e oltre 10 anni. È un ottimo modo per trascorrere del tempo all’aria aperta con i bambini e per scoprire il patrimonio locale.

Español :

¡Tendrás que cavar con el inspector Pierrot! No para encontrar restos de la época galorromana, sino para encontrar las soluciones a los enigmas que se esconden en la ciudad.. Un divertido recorrido a pie para los niños, en forma de búsqueda del tesoro, para una exitosa excursión familiar se proponen tres niveles de investigación según la edad de los niños: 4/6 años, 7/9 años y más de 10 años. Es una forma estupenda de pasar tiempo al aire libre con sus hijos y de descubrir el patrimonio local.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-21 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain