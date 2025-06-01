Baupte < > Carentan Baupte Manche

Durée : 30 Distance : 9000.0 Tarif :

Carentan est un pôle régional majeur de l’industrie laitière. Cette ville portuaire comprend plusieurs églises anciennes, ainsi qu’un musée commémorant le débarquement à Utah Beach.

Autour de la ville, le paysage fait place aux marais. Aujourd’hui réserve naturelle dédiée à la gestion et la conservation de la biodiversité, c’est aussi une riche terre agricole, aux pâturages verdoyants.

English : Baupte < > Carentan

Carentan is a major regional center of the dairy industry. This port town has several old churches, as well as a museum commemorating the landing at Utah Beach.

Around the town, the landscape gives way to marshes. Now a nature reserve dedicated to the management and conservation of biodiversity, it is also rich agricultural land with lush green pastures.

Deutsch :

Carentan ist ein wichtiges regionales Zentrum der Milchindustrie. In dieser Hafenstadt gibt es mehrere alte Kirchen und ein Museum, das an die Landung am Utah Beach erinnert.

Die Landschaft um die Stadt herum ist von Sümpfen geprägt. Heute ist es ein Naturschutzgebiet, das sich dem Management und der Erhaltung der Artenvielfalt widmet, aber auch ein reiches Agrarland mit saftigen Weiden.

Italiano :

Carentan è un importante centro regionale per l’industria lattiero-casearia. Questa città portuale ospita diverse chiese antiche e un museo che commemora lo sbarco a Utah Beach.

Intorno alla città, il paesaggio lascia spazio alle paludi. Oggi riserva naturale dedicata alla gestione e alla conservazione della biodiversità, è anche un ricco terreno agricolo con pascoli verdeggianti.

Español :

Carentan es un importante centro regional de la industria láctea. Esta ciudad portuaria tiene varias iglesias antiguas, así como un museo que conmemora el desembarco en Utah Beach.

Alrededor de la ciudad, el paisaje da paso a marismas. Convertida en reserva natural dedicada a la gestión y conservación de la biodiversidad, es también una rica tierra agrícola con exuberantes pastos verdes.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-11 par Normandie Tourisme