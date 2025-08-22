Bois-Mal Louroux-de-Bouble Allier

Bois-Mal

Bois-Mal Départ du parking de la Place du Monument 03330 Louroux-de-Bouble Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Grande marche autour de la vallée de la Bouble vers Louroux-de-Bouble. Grands espaces de prairies, forêt, rivière, viaduc tout est grand et beau !

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

Great walk around the Bouble valley towards Louroux-de-Bouble. Wide open meadows, forest, river, viaduct: everything is big and beautiful!

Deutsch :

Große Wanderung um das Tal des Flusses Bouble nach Louroux-de-Bouble. Große Wiesenflächen, Wald, Fluss, Viadukt: Alles ist groß und schön!

Italiano :

Una lunga passeggiata intorno alla valle del Bouble verso Louroux-de-Bouble. Ampi spazi di prati, foresta, fiume, viadotto: tutto è grande e bello!

Español :

Un largo paseo por el valle del Bouble en dirección a Louroux-de-Bouble. Amplios espacios abiertos de prados, bosque, río, viaducto: ¡todo es grande y hermoso!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme