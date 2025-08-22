Boucle Saint-Wandrille Clères Rouen Rouen Seine-Maritime

Boucle Saint-Wandrille Clères Rouen

Boucle Saint-Wandrille Clères Rouen Rue Jeanne d’Arc 76000 Rouen Seine-Maritime Normandie

Durée : Distance : 122000.0 Tarif :

Une boucle qui vous fera découvrir différents monuments de l’art roman et des paysages qui font penser à la moyenne montagne. Le tout accompagné de jolis points de vue en bord de Seine !

English : Boucle Saint-Wandrille Clères Rouen

A loop that will make you discover different monuments of Romanesque art and landscapes that remind you of the middle mountains. All this accompanied by beautiful views on the banks of the Seine!

Deutsch :

Ein Rundweg, der Sie an verschiedenen Denkmälern der romanischen Kunst und an Landschaften vorbeiführt, die an ein Mittelgebirge erinnern. Das Ganze wird von schönen Aussichtspunkten am Ufer der Seine begleitet!

Italiano :

Un anello che vi farà scoprire vari monumenti dell’arte romanica e paesaggi che fanno pensare alla media montagna. Il tutto accompagnato da splendidi punti panoramici lungo la Senna!

Español :

Un bucle que le hará descubrir varios monumentos del arte románico y paisajes que hacen pensar en la media montaña. Todo ello acompañado de hermosos miradores a lo largo del Sena

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-01 par Normandie Tourisme