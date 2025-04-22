BOUCLE VTT 24 LA BOUCLE DE CARSAC-AILLAC / CALVIAC-EN-PERIGORD Carsac-Aillac Dordogne

Durée : Distance : 26050.0

C’est « la » boucle tout terrain ! En effet, en mêlant, chemins et vélosroutes, vous pourrez profiter de la beauté des paysages. Vous longerez la rivière Dordogne, puis vous vous en éloignerez pour découvrir le village de Calviac-en-Périgord, les « Marmites des Géants » à Carsac et les falaises de Saint

Difficile

+33 5 53 59 10 70

It’s « the » all-terrain loop! In fact, by mixing paths and bike-roads, you’ll be able to enjoy the beauty of the landscape. You’ll ride along the Dordogne River, then away from it to discover the village of Calviac-en-Périgord, the « Marmites des Géants » at Carsac and the cliffs of Saint

Dies ist « die » geländegängige Schleife! Durch die Mischung aus Wegen und Fahrrädern können Sie die Schönheit der Landschaft genießen. Sie fahren entlang des Flusses Dordogne und entfernen sich dann von ihm, um das Dorf Calviac-en-Périgord, die « Marmites des Géants » in Carsac und die Klippen von Saint-Pierre zu entdecken

Questo è « l’anello » per tutti i terreni! Con un mix di sentieri e piste ciclabili, potrete godere della bellezza della campagna. Pedalerete lungo le rive del fiume Dordogna e poi lontano da esso per scoprire il villaggio di Calviac-en-Périgord, le « Marmites des Géants » a Carsac e le falesie di Saint

¡Este es « el » bucle todo terreno! Con una mezcla de caminos y rutas ciclistas, podrá disfrutar de la belleza del campo. Pedaleará a orillas del río Dordoña y se alejará de él para descubrir el pueblo de Calviac-en-Périgord, los « Marmites des Géants » de Carsac y los acantilados de Saint-Périgord

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-22 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine