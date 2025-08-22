Cherbourg-en-Cotentin < > Brix Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin < > Brix

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin < > Brix 50100 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche Normandie

Durée : 60 Distance : 16000.0 Tarif :

Cette étape de la Vélomaritime vous mènera de Cherbourg, plus grande rade artificielle d’Europe (datant de 1783) à un autre lieu de haute signification historique, associé à la famille normande de Brix, dont Robert de Bruce est le descendant le plus illustre. Visitez les vestiges du château, et en octobre, faites un tour par la foire traditionnelle Saint Denis.

English : Cherbourg-en-Cotentin < > Brix

This stage of the Vélomaritime will take you from Cherbourg, the largest artificial harbor in Europe (dating from 1783) to another place of great historical significance, associated with the Norman family of Brix, of which Robert de Bruce is the most illustrious descendant. Visit the remains of the castle, and in October, take a tour of the traditional Saint Denis fair.

Deutsch :

Diese Etappe der Velomaritime führt Sie von Cherbourg, der größten künstlichen Reede Europas (aus dem Jahr 1783), zu einem weiteren Ort von großer historischer Bedeutung, der mit der normannischen Familie de Brix in Verbindung gebracht wird, deren berühmtester Nachkomme Robert de Bruce ist. Besuchen Sie die Überreste der Burg und machen Sie im Oktober einen Abstecher zum traditionellen Jahrmarkt Saint Denis.

Italiano :

Questa tappa della Vélomaritime vi porterà da Cherbourg, il più grande porto artificiale d’Europa (risalente al 1783), a un altro luogo di grande importanza storica, legato alla famiglia normanna dei Brix, di cui Robert de Bruce è il più illustre discendente. Visitate i resti del castello e, in ottobre, partecipate alla tradizionale fiera di Saint Denis.

Español :

Esta etapa del Vélomaritime le llevará de Cherburgo, el mayor puerto artificial de Europa (data de 1783), a otro lugar de gran importancia histórica, asociado a la familia normanda de Brix, de la que Robert de Bruce es el descendiente más ilustre. Visite los restos del castillo y, en octubre, acuda a la tradicional feria de Saint Denis.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-27 par Normandie Tourisme