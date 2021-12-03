Circuit 15 Inières Sainte-Radegonde Aveyron

Circuit 15 Inières Sainte-Radegonde Aveyron vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit 15 Inières

Circuit 15 Inières 12850 Sainte-Radegonde Aveyron Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Départ du parking sur la place devant la fontaine à Inières. C’est à partir de l’église fortifiée que s’est construit le hameau de Inières.Llors de ce circuit vous pourrez apprécier les points de vue sur Rodez et Sainte-Radegonde.

English :

Departure from the car park on the square in front of the fountain in Inières. It is from the fortified church that the hamlet of Inières was built.during this circuit you will be able to appreciate the points of view on Rodez and Sainte-Radegonde.

Deutsch :

Start vom Parkplatz auf dem Platz vor dem Brunnen in Inières. Auf diesem Rundgang können Sie die Aussicht auf Rodez und Sainte-Radegonde genießen.

Italiano :

Partenza dal parcheggio della piazza di fronte alla fontana di Inières. Il borgo di Inières è stato costruito a partire dalla chiesa fortificata e durante questo tour potrete godere della vista su Rodez e Sainte-Radegonde.

Español :

Salida desde el aparcamiento de la plaza frente a la fuente de Inières. La aldea de Inières fue construida a partir de la iglesia fortificada, y en este recorrido podrá disfrutar de las vistas sobre Rodez y Sainte-Radegonde.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2021-12-03 par ADT Aveyron