Circuit Abbatiale et chapelles Bouzonville Moselle

Au départ de Bouzonville, cette balade vous conduit à la découverte d’un patrimoine religieux remarquable, entre chapelles de village et lieux de recueillement chargés d’histoire. À travers les charmantes communes de Vaudreching, Alzing, Aidling, Benting et Heckling, les chapelles rurales ponctuent le chemin, discrètes mais empreintes d’une profonde sérénité. Point d’orgue du parcours, l’abbatiale gothique Sainte-Croix, bâtie au XIVe siècle au bord de la Nied, se dresse comme un témoin majestueux du passé bénédictin de la ville.

Departing from Bouzonville, this walk takes you on a journey of discovery through a remarkable religious heritage, with village chapels and places of meditation steeped in history. Through the charming communes of Vaudreching, Alzing, Aidling, Benting and Heckling, rural chapels dot the route, discreet but imbued with a profound sense of serenity. The highlight of the route is the Gothic abbey church of Sainte-Croix, built in the 14th century on the banks of the Nied river as a majestic reminder of the town’s Benedictine past.

Ausgehend von Bouzonville führt Sie diese Wanderung zur Entdeckung eines bemerkenswerten religiösen Erbes, zwischen Dorfkapellen und geschichtsträchtigen Orten der Besinnung. In den charmanten Gemeinden Vaudreching, Alzing, Aidling, Benting und Heckling säumen die ländlichen Kapellen den Weg, die diskret, aber von einer tiefen Ruhe geprägt sind. Der Höhepunkt des Weges ist die gotische Abteikirche Sainte-Croix, die im 14. Jahrhundert am Ufer der Nied erbaut wurde und als majestätischer Zeuge der benediktinischen Vergangenheit der Stadt steht.

Partendo da Bouzonville, questa passeggiata vi porterà alla scoperta di un patrimonio religioso notevole, con cappelle di villaggio e luoghi di meditazione ricchi di storia. Attraverso gli incantevoli villaggi di Vaudreching, Alzing, Aidling, Benting e Heckling, le cappelle rurali punteggiano il percorso, discrete ma impregnate di un profondo senso di serenità. Il punto culminante del percorso è la chiesa abbaziale gotica di Sainte-Croix, costruita nel XIV secolo sulle rive del fiume Nied, maestosa testimonianza del passato benedettino della città.

Partiendo de Bouzonville, este recorrido le llevará a descubrir un patrimonio religioso notable, con capillas y lugares de meditación cargados de historia. A través de los encantadores pueblos de Vaudreching, Alzing, Aidling, Benting y Heckling, las capillas rurales salpican la ruta, discretas pero impregnadas de un profundo sentido de la serenidad. El punto culminante de la ruta es la iglesia abacial gótica de Sainte-Croix, construida en el siglo XIV a orillas del río Nied, majestuoso recuerdo del pasado benedictino de la ciudad.

