Circuit de la Croix Maigret Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe

Circuit de la Croix Maigret

Circuit de la Croix Maigret 72140 Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe Pays de la Loire

En haut du bourg de Mont-Saint-Jean, vous trouverez de très beau points de vue panoramique sur la forêt et campagne nord-sud.

English :

At the top of the village of Mont-Saint-Jean, you’ll find beautiful panoramic views over the forest and north-south countryside.

Deutsch :

Im oberen Teil des Dorfes Mont-Saint-Jean finden Sie schöne Aussichtspunkte mit Blick auf den Wald und die Nord-Süd-Landschaft.

Italiano :

In cima al villaggio di Mont-Saint-Jean si trovano splendide viste panoramiche sulla foresta e sulla campagna da nord a sud.

Español :

En lo alto del pueblo de Mont-Saint-Jean, encontrará hermosas vistas panorámicas sobre el bosque y la campiña de norte a sur.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-22 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire