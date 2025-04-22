Circuit de la Croix Maigret Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe
Circuit de la Croix Maigret Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe vendredi 1 août 2025.
Circuit de la Croix Maigret
Circuit de la Croix Maigret 72140 Mont-Saint-Jean Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Durée : Distance : 7200.0 Tarif :
En haut du bourg de Mont-Saint-Jean, vous trouverez de très beau points de vue panoramique sur la forêt et campagne nord-sud.
http://www.destinationcoco.com/
English :
At the top of the village of Mont-Saint-Jean, you’ll find beautiful panoramic views over the forest and north-south countryside.
Deutsch :
Im oberen Teil des Dorfes Mont-Saint-Jean finden Sie schöne Aussichtspunkte mit Blick auf den Wald und die Nord-Süd-Landschaft.
Italiano :
In cima al villaggio di Mont-Saint-Jean si trovano splendide viste panoramiche sulla foresta e sulla campagna da nord a sud.
Español :
En lo alto del pueblo de Mont-Saint-Jean, encontrará hermosas vistas panorámicas sobre el bosque y la campiña de norte a sur.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-22 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire