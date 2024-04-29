Circuit de la source Champmorin Trucy-l’Orgueilleux Nièvre
Circuit de la source Champmorin Trucy-l’Orgueilleux Nièvre vendredi 1 août 2025.
Circuit de la source Champmorin A pieds Facile
Circuit de la source Champmorin 58460 Trucy-l’Orgueilleux Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Durée : Distance : 9000.0 Tarif :
Le parcours démarre sur une note positive avec un beau point de vue au-dessus du village ou une table d’orientation a été d’ailleurs disposée.
+33 3 86 27 02 51
English :
The route starts on a positive note with a beautiful viewpoint above the village where an orientation table has been set up.
Deutsch :
Der Weg beginnt positiv mit einem schönen Aussichtspunkt oberhalb des Dorfes, wo ein Orientierungstisch aufgestellt wurde.
Italiano :
Il percorso inizia con una nota positiva: un bel punto panoramico sopra il villaggio dove è stato allestito un tavolo di orientamento.
Español :
La ruta comienza con una nota positiva, con un hermoso mirador sobre el pueblo donde se ha instalado una mesa de orientación.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-04-29 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data