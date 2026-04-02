Circuit des 5 vallées Étourvy Aube

Circuit des 5 vallées

Circuit des 5 vallées 10210 Étourvy Aube Grand Est

Durée : 270 Distance : 15253.0 Tarif :

Avec une variante en son centre (en tirets sur la carte), ce circuit offre 3 possibilités la boucle complète (15 km, niveau sportif ), la boucle nord (5 km, niveau tout public ), la boucle sud (10 km,

niveau pratiquant régulier ).

Au départ du centre du village, prendre la direction de Chesley (D 27). À l’église, tourner à droite sur la route de Villiersle- Bois (D 82). Atteindre les dernières maisons du village.

S’engager à gauche dans le chemin longeant le val Saint- Georges. Au bout, emprunter la D 213 jusqu’à une vigne, au sommet du plateau.

Prendre le chemin à droite pour rejoindre la D 82 que l’on emprunte à droite jusqu’au départ du deuxième chemin à gauche.

Emprunter le chemin dans le val Banone. Juste après un virage à gauche, atteindre une bifurcation.

Aller à droite dans un sentier herbeux menant au village.

> Fin de la boucle nord (5 km).

Rejoindre la D 27 par le chemin de la Petite-Fontaine (lavoir).

Aller à gauche, passer devant la fontaine, puis tourner à droite vers le foyer rural. Faire 20 mètres.

S’engager de suite à gauche dans le chemin longeant un terrain de tennis et montant en sous-bois vers le mont Main. Au bout du sentier, tourner à droite. À la sortie du bois, prendre à

droite, puis à gauche pour rejoindre la D82b ; la longer sur 500 m.

Tourner à gauche dans un chemin et, à la première intersection, prendre à droite. Poursuivre le chemin jusqu’à une bifurcation.

Emprunter le sentier de gauche. Au bout du chemin, prendre à droite, passer un premier croisement et en atteindre un second.

Aller à droite, traverser la D 213 et emprunter le chemin du Val-Cul-Noir en face. Au bout, virer à droite pour rejoindre la D 82 ; la suivre à gauche.

Prendre à droite un chemin traversant le val Malade.

Rejoindre Étourvy et le point de départ.

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With a variant in the middle (dotted line on the map), this circuit offers 3 possibilities: the full loop (15 km, sporty level), the northern loop (5 km, all-ages level), the southern loop (10 km,

for regular walkers).

From the village center, head towards Chesley (D27). At the church, turn right onto the road to Villiersle- Bois (D 82). Reach the last houses in the village.

Take the left-hand path along the Val Saint-Georges. At the end, take the D 213 to a vineyard at the top of the plateau.

Take the path on the right to join the D82, which you take on the right until you reach the start of the second path on the left.

Follow the path into the Val Banone. Just after a bend to the left, reach a fork in the road.

Turn right onto a grassy path leading to the village.

> End of the northern loop (5 km).

Rejoin the D27 via chemin de la Petite-Fontaine (wash-house).

Go left, past the fountain, then turn right towards the foyer rural. Continue for 20 m.

Immediately turn left onto the path running alongside a tennis court and up through the undergrowth towards Mont Main. At the end of the path, turn right. At the end of the wood, turn right

right, then left to join the D82b, which you follow for 500 m.

Turn left onto a track and, at the first intersection, turn right. Follow the path to a fork in the road.

Take the left-hand path. At the end of the path, turn right, pass a first crossroads and reach a second one.

Turn right, cross the D213 and take the Chemin du Val-Cul-Noir opposite. At the end, turn right to join the D82; follow it to the left.

Turn right onto a path through the Val Malade.

Reach Étourvy and the starting point.

Deutsch :

Mit einer Variante in der Mitte (auf der Karte gestrichelt) bietet dieser Rundweg drei Möglichkeiten: die komplette Schleife (15 km, Niveau sportlich ), die Nordschleife (5 km, Niveau allgemeines Publikum ), die Südschleife (10 km,

niveau regelmäßige Teilnehmer ).

Von der Dorfmitte aus fahren Sie in Richtung Chesley (D 27). Biegen Sie an der Kirche rechts auf die Straße nach Villiersle- Bois (D 82) ab. Erreichen Sie die letzten Häuser des Dorfes.

Biegen Sie links in den Weg entlang des Tals Saint-Georges ein. Am Ende nehmen Sie die D 213 bis zu einem Weinberg auf dem Gipfel des Plateaus.

Nehmen Sie den Weg nach rechts, um auf die D 82 zu gelangen, der Sie nach rechts folgen, bis der zweite Weg nach links abzweigt.

Nehmen Sie den Weg durch das Banone-Tal. Kurz nach einer Linkskurve erreichen Sie eine Abzweigung.

Gehen Sie nach rechts auf einen grasbewachsenen Weg, der zum Dorf führt.

> Ende des nördlichen Rundwegs (5 km).

Gehen Sie auf die D 27 über den Chemin de la Petite-Fontaine (Waschplatz).

Gehen Sie nach links, am Brunnen vorbei und biegen Sie dann nach rechts zum Landhaus ab. Gehen Sie 20 Meter weiter.

Biegen Sie sofort links in den Weg ein, der an einem Tennisplatz vorbeiführt und im Unterholz zum Berg Main hinaufsteigt. Am Ende des Weges biegen Sie rechts ab. Am Ende des Waldes biegen Sie nach rechts ab

rechts, dann links auf die D82b; 500 m entlang der D82b.

Biegen Sie links in einen Weg ein und nehmen Sie an der ersten Kreuzung rechts. Folgen Sie dem Weg bis zu einer Abzweigung.

Nehmen Sie den Weg auf der linken Seite. Am Ende des Weges biegen Sie rechts ab, passieren eine erste Kreuzung und gelangen zu einer zweiten.

Gehen Sie nach rechts, überqueren Sie die D 213 und nehmen Sie den gegenüberliegenden Weg des Val-Cul-Noir. Am Ende biegen Sie rechts ab, um auf die D 82 zu gelangen; folgen Sie ihr nach links.

Biegen Sie rechts in einen Weg ein, der das Val Malade durchquert.

Sie erreichen Étourvy und den Ausgangspunkt.

Italiano :

Con una variante al centro (linea tratteggiata sulla mappa), questo percorso offre 3 possibilità: l’anello completo (15 km, livello sportivo ), l’anello nord (5 km, livello pubblico generale ), l’anello sud (10 km,

per camminatori abituali).

Dal centro del paese, dirigersi verso Chesley (D27). All’altezza della chiesa, svoltare a destra sulla strada per Villiers-le-Bois (D82). Raggiungere le ultime case del villaggio.

Svoltare a sinistra sul sentiero che costeggia la Val Saint-Georges. Alla fine, prendere la D 213 fino a un vigneto in cima all’altopiano.

Imboccare il sentiero a destra per raggiungere la D82, che si percorre a destra fino all’inizio del secondo sentiero a sinistra.

Si imbocca il sentiero che porta in Val Banone. Subito dopo una curva a sinistra, si raggiunge un bivio.

Svoltare a destra su un sentiero erboso che conduce al paese.

> Fine dell’anello nord (5 km).

Ricongiungersi alla D27 attraverso il chemin de la Petite-Fontaine (lavatoio).

Andare a sinistra, oltre la fontana, poi girare a destra verso il municipio. Proseguire per 20 metri.

Svoltare subito a sinistra sul sentiero che costeggia un campo da tennis e sale attraverso il sottobosco verso il Mont Main. Alla fine del sentiero, girare a destra. Alla fine del bosco, girare a destra

destra e poi a sinistra per immettersi sulla D82b, che si segue per 500 m.

Svoltate a sinistra su un sentiero e, al primo incrocio, girate a destra. Seguire il sentiero fino alla biforcazione.

Prendere il sentiero di sinistra. Alla fine del sentiero, svoltare a destra, superare il primo incrocio e raggiungere il secondo.

Girare a destra, attraversare la D213 e prendere il Chemin du Val-Cul-Noir di fronte. Al termine, svoltare a destra per immettersi sulla D82; seguirla a sinistra.

Svoltare a destra su un sentiero che attraversa la Val Malade.

Raggiungere Étourvy e il punto di partenza.

Español :

Con una variante en su centro (línea de puntos en el mapa), esta ruta ofrece 3 posibilidades: el bucle completo (15 km, nivel deportivo ), el bucle norte (5 km, nivel público en general ), el bucle sur (10 km,

para senderistas habituales).

Desde el centro del pueblo, diríjase hacia Chesley (D27). A la altura de la iglesia, gire a la derecha por la carretera de Villiers-le-Bois (D82). Llegue a las últimas casas del pueblo.

Gire a la izquierda por la pista que bordea el Val Saint-Georges. Al final, tome la D 213 hasta un viñedo en lo alto de la meseta.

Tomar la pista de la derecha para incorporarse a la D82, que se toma a la derecha hasta el inicio de la segunda pista a la izquierda.

Tomar el camino hacia el Val Banone. Justo después de una curva a la izquierda, llegue a una bifurcación.

Gire a la derecha por un camino herboso que conduce al pueblo.

> Fin del bucle norte (5 km).

Retome la D27 por el chemin de la Petite-Fontaine (lavadero).

Ir a la izquierda, pasar la fuente y girar a la derecha hacia el ayuntamiento. Continúe 20 metros.

Inmediatamente, gire a la izquierda por el camino que bordea una pista de tenis y sube por la maleza hacia el Mont Main. Al final del camino, gire a la derecha. Al final del bosque, gire a la derecha

a la derecha, luego a la izquierda para incorporarse a la D82b, que seguirá durante 500 m.

Gire a la izquierda por una pista y, en el primer cruce, gire a la derecha. Siga la pista hasta que se bifurque.

Tome el camino de la izquierda. Al final del camino, gire a la derecha, pase el primer cruce y llegue al segundo.

Girar a la derecha, cruzar la D213 y tomar el Chemin du Val-Cul-Noir enfrente. Al final, girar a la derecha para incorporarse a la D82; seguirla hacia la izquierda.

Girar a la derecha por un sendero que atraviesa el Val Malade.

Llegar a Étourvy y al punto de partida.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2021-01-16 par Aube en Champagne Attractivité