Circuit des moines Vougeot Côte-d’Or

Circuit des moines Vougeot Côte-d’Or vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit des moines A pieds Facile

Circuit des moines 21640 Vougeot Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 17000.0 Tarif :

Ici, vous marchez dans les pas des fondateurs de Cîteaux, cette abbaye fondatrice d’un ordre monastique qui rayonna à partir du 12e siècle sur tout l’Occident, du Portugal à l’Estonie. Grandeur et humilité sont les maîtres mots de cette balade, non, de ce pèlerinage bourguignon. La crosse frappée du C de Cîteaux est assurément votre compagnon de route.

English :

Here, you walk in the footsteps of the founders of Cîteaux, the founding abbey of a monastic order which, from the 12th century onwards, spread throughout the West, from Portugal to Estonia. Grandeur and humility are the key words of this walk, no, of this Burgundian pilgrimage. The crosier stamped with the « C » of Cîteaux is certainly your companion on the road.

Deutsch :

Hier treten Sie in die Fußstapfen der Gründer von Cîteaux, dieser Abtei, die einen Mönchsorden gründete, der ab dem 12. Jahrhundert über den gesamten Westen von Portugal bis Estland ausstrahlte. Größe und Bescheidenheit sind die Schlüsselwörter dieser Wanderung, nein, dieser Pilgerreise in Burgund. Der mit dem « C » von Cîteaux geprägte Bischofsstab ist mit Sicherheit Ihr Wegbegleiter.

Italiano :

Qui si cammina sulle orme dei fondatori di Cîteaux, l’abbazia fondatrice di un ordine monastico che, a partire dal XII secolo, si diffuse in tutto l’Occidente, dal Portogallo all’Estonia. Grandezza e umiltà sono le parole chiave di questo cammino, anzi, di questo pellegrinaggio borgognone. Il pastorale con la « C » di Cîteaux è certamente il vostro compagno di viaggio.

Español :

Aquí, caminará tras las huellas de los fundadores de Cîteaux, abadía fundadora de una orden monástica que, a partir del siglo XII, se extendió por todo Occidente, de Portugal a Estonia. Grandeza y humildad son las palabras clave de este paseo, no, de esta peregrinación borgoñona. El báculo estampado con la « C » de Cîteaux es, sin duda, su compañero de viaje.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-11-05 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data