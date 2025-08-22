Circuit du Château d’Hellenvilliers Mesnils-sur-Iton Eure

Circuit du Château d’Hellenvilliers

Circuit du Château d’Hellenvilliers Grandvilliers 27240 Mesnils-sur-Iton Eure Normandie

Durée : 210 Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :

Tout au long de ce circuit, vous traversez des plaines agricoles fertiles, ponctuées de mares et de paisibles hameaux. Le circuit, qui contourne le Domaine d’Hellenvilliers, permet d’observer le parc et le château, dont l’origine remonte au IXe siècle et où Henri IV séjourna avant la bataille d’Ivry.

+33 2 32 32 17 17

English : Circuit du Château d’Hellenvilliers

All along this walk, you will go through fertile farmland dotted with ponds and peaceful hamlets. The walking trail, which goes around the Domaine d’Hellenvilliers, allows you to admire the park and the manor house, whose origin goes back to the 9th century and where Henry IV of France stayed before the battle of Ivry.

Deutsch :

Auf diesem Rundweg durchqueren Sie fruchtbare, landwirtschaftlich genutzte Ebenen, die von Teichen und friedlichen Weilern unterbrochen werden. Auf dem Rundweg, der um die Domaine d’Hellenvilliers herumführt, können Sie den Park und das Schloss betrachten, dessen Ursprung auf das 9. Jahrhundert zurückgeht und in dem sich Heinrich IV. vor der Schlacht von Ivry aufhielt.

Italiano :

Lungo il percorso, si attraversano fertili pianure agricole, punteggiate da stagni e tranquilli villaggi. Il circuito, che gira intorno al Domaine d’Hellenvilliers, permette di osservare il parco e il castello, le cui origini risalgono al IX secolo e dove soggiornò Enrico IV prima della battaglia di Ivry.

Español :

A lo largo del camino, atravesará fértiles llanuras agrícolas, salpicadas de estanques y apacibles aldeas. El circuito, que rodea el Domaine d’Hellenvilliers, permite observar el parque y el castillo, cuyos orígenes se remontan al siglo IX y donde se alojó Enrique IV antes de la batalla de Ivry.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-30 par Normandie Tourisme