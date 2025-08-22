Circuit du Dué Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier Eure

Circuit du Dué

Circuit du Dué parking d’accès à la forêt d’Elbeuf 27370 Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier Eure Normandie

Durée : 180 Distance : 9100.0 Tarif :

A Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier, se trouve la chapelle et la source Sainte Clothilde. Selon la légende, cette source guérit toutes sortes de maux. Jadis un pèlerinage avait même lieu au mois juin. La chapelle abrite aujourd’hui la mairie du village. Elle est célèbre pour être la plus petite mairie de France !

http://www.tourisme-seine-eure.com/fr/ +33 2 32 40 04 41

English : Circuit du Dué

In Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier, there is the chapel and the spring of Saint Clothilde. According to the legend, this spring cures all sorts of ailments. In the past, a pilgrimage was even held in June. The chapel now houses the village hall. It is famous for being the smallest town hall in France!

Deutsch :

In Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier befindet sich die Kapelle und die Quelle Sainte Clothilde. Der Legende nach heilt diese Quelle alle Arten von Krankheiten. Früher fand im Juni sogar eine Pilgerfahrt statt. Die Kapelle beherbergt heute das Rathaus des Dorfes. Sie ist berühmt dafür, das kleinste Rathaus Frankreichs zu sein!

Italiano :

A Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier si trovano la cappella e la sorgente di Santa Clothilde. Secondo la leggenda, questa sorgente cura ogni tipo di disturbo. In passato, il pellegrinaggio si svolgeva addirittura in giugno. La cappella ospita oggi la sala del villaggio. È famoso per essere il municipio più piccolo di Francia!

Español :

En Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier se encuentra la capilla y la fuente de Santa Clotilde. Según la leyenda, este manantial cura todo tipo de dolencias. En el pasado, incluso se celebraba una peregrinación en junio. La capilla alberga ahora el salón del pueblo. Es famoso por ser el ayuntamiento más pequeño de Francia

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-30 par Normandie Tourisme