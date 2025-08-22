Circuit du Grand Chêne Fabas Tarn-et-Garonne

Circuit du Grand Chêne

Circuit du Grand Chêne Place Pierre Tajan 82170 Fabas Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Partez sur le circuit de randonnée pédestre du Grand Chêne , entre fraîcheur des forêts et champs de vignes menant jusqu’aux lacs de Fabas.

https://tourisme.grandsud82.fr/ +33 5 63 64 16 32

English : Circuit du Grand Chêne

Set off on the Grand Chêne hiking trail, between the coolness of the forests and the fields of vines, leading to the Fabas lakes.

Deutsch :

Begeben Sie sich auf den Wanderweg Grand Chêne , zwischen kühlen Wäldern und Weinfeldern, die bis zu den Seen von Fabas führen.

Italiano :

Partite per il sentiero escursionistico Grand Chêne , tra freschi boschi e vigneti, che conduce ai laghi di Fabas.

Español :

Emprenda la ruta de senderismo Grand Chêne , entre bosques frescos y viñedos, que conduce a los lagos de Fabas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-15 par Tarn-et-Garonne Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme