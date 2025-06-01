Circuit du pont Romain La Roche-Blanche Loire-Atlantique

Circuit du pont Romain La Roche-Blanche Loire-Atlantique vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit du pont Romain

Circuit du pont Romain 44522 La Roche-Blanche Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 6500.0 Tarif :

Direction la Roche-Blanche pour une boucle de 6,5km en pleine nature. Une jolie randonnée entre douceur et campagne autour du Pont Romain. Un moment de quiétude garanti !

https://rando.loire-atlantique.fr/trek/10518-Circuit-du-Pont-Romain +33 2 40 83 07 44

English :

Direction La Roche-Blanche for a 6.5km loop in the middle of nature. A nice hike between softness and countryside around the Roman Bridge. A moment of peace and quiet guaranteed!

Deutsch :

Gehen Sie in Richtung La Roche-Blanche für einen 6,5 km langen Rundweg inmitten der Natur. Eine schöne Wanderung zwischen Sanftheit und Land um die römische Brücke. Ein Moment der Ruhe ist garantiert!

Italiano :

Dirigetevi verso La Roche-Blanche per un percorso di 6,5 km nel cuore della natura. Una bella passeggiata tra la dolce campagna e il Ponte Romano. Un momento di pace e tranquillità garantito!

Español :

Diríjase a La Roche-Blanche para realizar un bucle de 6,5 km en plena naturaleza. Un paseo encantador entre la suave campiña y el Puente Romano. ¡Un momento de paz y tranquilidad garantizado!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-05 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire