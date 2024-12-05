Circuit la Descente dans les Gorges Golinhac Aveyron

Circuit la Descente dans les Gorges Golinhac Aveyron vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit la Descente dans les Gorges

Circuit la Descente dans les Gorges 12140 Golinhac Aveyron Occitanie

Un circuit conçu pour les vététistes confirmés qui vous mènera en bord de ruisseau jusqu’à un ancien moulin.

English :

A circuit designed for experienced mountain bikers that takes you along the banks of a stream to an old mill.

Deutsch :

Eine für erfahrene Mountainbiker konzipierte Tour, die Sie am Bach entlang bis zu einer alten Mühle führt.

Italiano :

Un circuito pensato per i mountain biker più esperti che vi porta lungo le rive di un torrente fino a un vecchio mulino.

Español :

Un circuito diseñado para ciclistas de montaña experimentados que te lleva por las orillas de un arroyo hasta un antiguo molino.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-05 par ADT Aveyron