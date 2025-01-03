Circuit La Fontaine au Roi PR 3 Loulay Loulay Charente-Maritime

Circuit La Fontaine au Roi PR 3 Loulay

Circuit La Fontaine au Roi PR 3 Loulay Parking Gare SNCF 17330 Loulay Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Le Ruisseau au Roi et la Fontaine au Roi tirent leur nom d’une bataille qui opposa sous le règne de Charles V (1364-1380) les habitants de l’Aunis et de la Saintonge aux troupes anglaises installées dans toute l’Aquitaine.

English :

The « Ruisseau au Roi » and the « Fontaine au Roi » take their name from a battle fought during the reign of Charles V (1364-1380) between the inhabitants of Aunis and Saintonge and the English troops stationed throughout Aquitaine.

Deutsch :

Der « Ruisseau au Roi » und die « Fontaine au Roi » wurden nach einer Schlacht benannt, die unter der Herrschaft von Karl V. (1364-1380) zwischen den Bewohnern von Aunis und Saintonge und den englischen Truppen, die in ganz Aquitanien stationiert waren, stattfand.

Italiano :

Il « Ruisseau au Roi » e la « Fontaine au Roi » prendono il nome da una battaglia combattuta durante il regno di Carlo V (1364-1380) tra gli abitanti di Aunis e Saintonge e le truppe inglesi di stanza in Aquitania.

Español :

El « Ruisseau au Roi » y la « Fontaine au Roi » toman su nombre de una batalla librada durante el reinado de Carlos V (1364-1380) entre los habitantes de Aunis y Saintonge y las tropas inglesas estacionadas en toda Aquitania.

