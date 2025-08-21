Circuit La Grande Évasion Gaillon Eure

Circuit La Grande Évasion

Circuit La Grande Évasion Allée de l’Ermitage 27600 Gaillon Eure Normandie

Au départ du Château de Gaillon, bijou de la Renaissance, le parcours La Grande Evasion est un parcours long, rude et qui tape, s’étendant sur près de 39 km avec un dénivelé positif de 733 m de D+.

Côté sportif Il offre aux trailers une expérience à la fois exigeante et gratifiante. Un parcours trail idéal pour une séance longue ou un week-end choc. Il permet de travailler l’endurance fondamentale dans un cadre enchanteur.

Cette boucle trail traverse un paysage varié, alternant entre petits sentiers sinueux, larges chemins forestiers et passages techniques en montée et descente.

Techniquement engageant par endroits, ce parcours demande une bonne préparation physique et mentale, notamment sur les segments longeant la Seine où vos qualités d’endurance seront de mise, surtout par temps pluvieux.

Une gestion efficace de l’effort permettra aux trailers de relever le défi avec succès.

Côté touristique les coureurs pourront découvrir des panoramas époustouflants tout en explorant les rives de la Seine et en admirant les vestiges historiques qui parsèment le chemin.

English : Circuit La Grande Évasion

Starting from the Renaissance Château de Gaillon, La Grande Evasion is a long, tough and hard-hitting course, stretching for almost 39 km with a 733 m D+ climb.

The sporting side: it offers trail runners an experience that is both demanding and rewarding. An ideal trail for a long session or a weekend of shock. It’s a great way to build fundamental endurance in an enchanting setting.

This trail loop traverses a varied landscape, alternating between narrow winding paths, wide forest tracks and technical uphill and downhill sections.

Technically challenging in places, this route requires good physical and mental preparation, particularly on the sections along the Seine, where your endurance will be required, especially in wet weather.

Effective effort management will enable trailers to meet the challenge successfully.

On the tourist side: runners can discover breathtaking panoramas while exploring the banks of the Seine and admiring the historical relics that dot the route.

Deutsch :

Ausgehend vom Château de Gaillon, einem Juwel der Renaissance, ist die Strecke La Grande Evasion eine lange, raue und klopfende Strecke, die sich über fast 39 km erstreckt und einen positiven Höhenunterschied von 733 m D+ aufweist.

Sportliche Seite: Er bietet Trailern ein anspruchsvolles und zugleich lohnendes Erlebnis. Ein idealer Trailparcours für eine lange Trainingseinheit oder ein Schockwochenende. Er ermöglicht es, die Grundlagenausdauer in einer zauberhaften Umgebung zu trainieren.

Dieser Trail-Rundkurs führt durch eine abwechslungsreiche Landschaft und wechselt zwischen kleinen kurvigen Pfaden, breiten Waldwegen und technischen Passagen bergauf und bergab.

Die Strecke ist teilweise technisch anspruchsvoll und erfordert eine gute physische und mentale Vorbereitung, insbesondere auf den Abschnitten entlang der Seine, wo Ihre Ausdauerqualitäten gefragt sind, vor allem bei Regenwetter.

Ein effektives Belastungsmanagement wird den Trailern helfen, die Herausforderung erfolgreich zu meistern.

Sehenswürdigkeiten: Die Läufer können atemberaubende Panoramen entdecken, während sie die Ufer der Seine erkunden und die historischen Relikte entlang des Weges bewundern.

Italiano :

Partendo dal Castello di Gaillon, gioiello del Rinascimento, il percorso de La Grande Evasion è lungo, duro e impegnativo, con una lunghezza di quasi 39 km e una pendenza positiva di 733 m D+.

Dal punto di vista sportivo: offre ai trail runner un’esperienza impegnativa e gratificante. Un percorso ideale per una lunga sessione o per un fine settimana di duro lavoro. È un ottimo modo per lavorare sulla resistenza fondamentale in un ambiente incantevole.

Questo percorso ad anello attraversa un paesaggio vario, alternando piccoli sentieri tortuosi, ampie piste forestali e tratti tecnici in salita e discesa.

Tecnicamente impegnativo in alcuni punti, questo percorso richiede una buona preparazione fisica e mentale, in particolare nei tratti lungo la Senna, dove la resistenza sarà richiesta soprattutto in caso di pioggia.

Una gestione efficace dello sforzo consentirà ai trail runner di affrontare con successo la sfida.

Dal punto di vista turistico, i corridori potranno scoprire panorami mozzafiato esplorando le rive della Senna e ammirando i resti storici disseminati lungo il percorso.

Español :

Partiendo del Castillo de Gaillon, joya del Renacimiento, el recorrido de La Grande Evasion es largo, duro y difícil, con casi 39 km y un desnivel positivo de 733 m D+.

En el aspecto deportivo: ofrece a los corredores de trail una experiencia tan exigente como gratificante. Un trail ideal para una larga sesión o un fin de semana de duro trabajo. Es una excelente manera de trabajar la resistencia fundamental en un entorno encantador.

Este bucle de senderos atraviesa un paisaje variado, alternando pequeños senderos sinuosos, amplias pistas forestales y tramos técnicos de subida y bajada.

Técnicamente exigente en algunos tramos, este recorrido requiere una buena preparación física y mental, sobre todo en los tramos a lo largo del Sena, donde su resistencia será necesaria, especialmente con tiempo húmedo.

Una gestión eficaz del esfuerzo permitirá a los corredores de trail afrontar el reto con éxito.

Desde el punto de vista turístico: los corredores podrán descubrir panoramas impresionantes mientras exploran las orillas del Sena y admiran los vestigios históricos que salpican el recorrido.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-24 par Normandie Tourisme