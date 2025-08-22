Circuit La voie romaine PR 42 Taillant Taillant Charente-Maritime

Circuit La voie romaine PR 42 Taillant

Circuit La voie romaine PR 42 Taillant église 17350 Taillant Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Au bord de la départementale 18, en direction de l’océan, le village est connu pour sa brocante annuelle le premier dimanche de septembre, un des moments de convivialité qui rassemble les habitants et bien au-delà.

https://valsdesaintonge.loopi-velo.fr/parcours/a-pied/003448b9-539d-4ee4-abf4-30eba1632c60/circuit-la-voie-romaine-pr-42-taillant +33 5 46 90 13 40

English :

On the edge of the Departmental Route 18, on the way to the ocean, the village is famous for its annual flea market on the first Sunday in September, one of the most convivial times of the year for local residents and beyond.

Deutsch :

Das an der Departementale 18 in Richtung Ozean gelegene Dorf ist für seinen jährlichen Flohmarkt am ersten Sonntag im September bekannt, einer der Momente der Geselligkeit, der die Einwohner und weit darüber hinaus zusammenbringt.

Italiano :

Ai margini della Strada Dipartimentale 18, sulla strada per l’oceano, il villaggio è famoso per il suo mercato delle pulci annuale la prima domenica di settembre, uno dei momenti più conviviali dell’anno, che riunisce i residenti locali e non solo.

Español :

Al borde de la ruta departamental 18, camino del océano, el pueblo es famoso por su mercadillo anual del primer domingo de septiembre, uno de los momentos de mayor convivencia del año, que reúne a vecinos de la zona y de fuera de ella.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-18 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme