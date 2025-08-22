Circuit Le Grand Tour Marigné-Laillé ML3 Marigné-Laillé Sarthe

Circuit Le Grand Tour Marigné-Laillé ML3

Circuit Le Grand Tour Marigné-Laillé ML3 72220 Marigné-Laillé Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 26500.0 Tarif :

Ce sentier propose une boucle de 26,5 km.

http://www.cc-berce-belinois.fr/   +33 2 43 47 02 20

English :

This trail offers a 26.5 km loop.

Deutsch :

Dieser Wanderweg bietet einen 26,5 km langen Rundweg.

Italiano :

Questo percorso offre un anello di 26,5 km.

Español :

Este sendero ofrece un bucle de 26,5 km.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-16 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire