Circuit le petit train PR 43 Grandjean Grandjean Charente-Maritime

Circuit le petit train PR 43 Grandjean Aire de loisirs Les Coudrées 17350 Grandjean Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Grandjean est situé au confluent de trois ruisseaux le Bramerit qui se jette dans la Charente et deux affluents le Fontvielle et le Sauvaget.

English :

Grandjean lies at the confluence of three streams: the Bramerit, which flows into the Charente, and two tributaries: the Fontvielle and the Sauvaget.

Deutsch :

Grandjean liegt am Zusammenfluss von drei Bächen: dem Bramerit, der in die Charente mündet, und zwei Nebenflüssen: dem Fontvielle und dem Sauvaget.

Italiano :

Grandjean si trova alla confluenza di tre torrenti: il Bramerit, che sfocia nella Charente, e due affluenti: la Fontvielle e il Sauvaget.

Español :

Grandjean se encuentra en la confluencia de tres arroyos: el Bramerit, que desemboca en la Charente, y dos afluentes: el Fontvielle y el Sauvaget.

