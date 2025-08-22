Circuit le terrier PR 41 Puyrolland Puyrolland Charente-Maritime

Circuit le terrier PR 41 Puyrolland

Circuit le terrier PR 41 Puyrolland église 17380 Puyrolland Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Le terrier en patois saintongeais désigne la hauteur. Le nom de Puyrolland vient sans doute de Rolland, neveu de Charlemagne, qui battit en duel le jeune seigneur Ganelon, fils de Ganes, comte du Perche et de Tonnay-Boutonne.

English :

In Saintongean dialect, terrier refers to height. The name Puyrolland probably comes from Rolland, nephew of Charlemagne, who defeated the young lord Ganelon, son of Ganes, Count of Perche and Tonnay-Boutonne, in a duel.

Deutsch :

Der Terrier im Patois der Saintongeais bezeichnet die Höhe. Der Name Puyrolland stammt wahrscheinlich von Rolland, einem Neffen Karls des Großen, der den jungen Fürsten Ganelon, Sohn von Ganes, Graf von Perche und Tonnay-Boutonne, im Duell besiegte.

Italiano :

Nel dialetto di Saintonge, terrier si riferisce all’altezza. Il nome Puyrolland deriva probabilmente da Rolland, nipote di Carlo Magno, che sconfisse in duello il giovane signore Ganelon, figlio di Ganes, conte di Perche e Tonnay-Boutonne.

Español :

En dialecto saintongeano, terrier hace referencia a la altura. El nombre de Puyrolland procede probablemente de Rolland, sobrino de Carlomagno, que derrotó en duelo al joven señor Ganelon, hijo de Ganes, conde de Perche y Tonnay-Boutonne.

