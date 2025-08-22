Circuit Les Châtaigniers Saint-Genest Allier

Circuit Les Châtaigniers

Circuit Les Châtaigniers Place de l’église 03310 Saint-Genest Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Une randonnée familiale qui vous mènera vers le vieux bourg de Saint-Genest.

http://www.montlucon-tourisme.fr/ +33 4 70 05 11 44

English :

A family hike that will take you to the old town of Saint-Genest.

Deutsch :

Eine Familienwanderung, die Sie zum alten Marktflecken Saint-Genest führt.

Italiano :

Un’escursione per famiglie che vi porterà nel centro storico di Saint-Genest.

Español :

Una excursión familiar que le llevará al casco antiguo de Saint-Genest.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-02 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme