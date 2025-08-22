Circuit Les Châtaigniers Saint-Genest Allier
Circuit Les Châtaigniers Saint-Genest Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit Les Châtaigniers
Circuit Les Châtaigniers Place de l’église 03310 Saint-Genest Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Une randonnée familiale qui vous mènera vers le vieux bourg de Saint-Genest.
http://www.montlucon-tourisme.fr/ +33 4 70 05 11 44
English :
A family hike that will take you to the old town of Saint-Genest.
Deutsch :
Eine Familienwanderung, die Sie zum alten Marktflecken Saint-Genest führt.
Italiano :
Un’escursione per famiglie che vi porterà nel centro storico di Saint-Genest.
Español :
Una excursión familiar que le llevará al casco antiguo de Saint-Genest.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-02 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme