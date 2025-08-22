Circuit les treize Ormeaux PR 38 Bignay / Taillant Bignay Charente-Maritime

Circuit les treize Ormeaux PR 38 Bignay Taillant

Circuit les treize Ormeaux PR 38 Bignay Taillant église 17400 Bignay Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

La grande flèche gothique du clocher de l’église de Bignay constitue un repère intéressant pour le randonneur. On peut alors

partir pour une balade qui passe d’un bois à l’autre, traversant le bourg de Taillant mais évitant souvent les hameaux.

+33 5 46 59 12 25

English :

The large Gothic spire of the Bignay church tower is an interesting landmark for walkers. You can then

set off on a walk that passes from one wood to another, crossing the village of Taillant but often avoiding the hamlets.

Deutsch :

Die große gotische Turmspitze der Kirche von Bignay ist ein interessanter Orientierungspunkt für Wanderer. Man kann dann

zu einer Wanderung aufbrechen, die von einem Wald zum anderen führt, den Marktflecken Taillant durchquert, aber oft die Weiler meidet.

Italiano :

La grande guglia gotica del campanile della chiesa di Bignay è un interessante punto di riferimento per gli escursionisti. Si può poi

partire per una passeggiata che passa da un bosco all’altro, attraversando il villaggio di Taillant ma evitando spesso le frazioni.

Español :

La gran aguja gótica de la torre de la iglesia de Bignay es un punto de referencia interesante para los caminantes. A continuación

a continuación, un recorrido que pasa de un bosque a otro, atravesando el pueblo de Taillant pero evitando a menudo las aldeas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-12-11 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme