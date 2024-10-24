Circuit massif de la bure b1 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Circuit massif de la bure b1 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit massif de la bure b1 Adultes A pieds Facile

Circuit massif de la bure b1 88100 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 135 Distance : 6000.0 Tarif :

A voir: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / La Pêcherie / Route forestière de la Bure / Camp celtique / Col de la Crénée / Fontaine du Cœur / La Pêcherie.

Bonne chaussures de marche conseillées.

Depuis Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, suivre en voiture la D85 (ou la N59 qui la longe) en direction de Nancy pendant 2 km environ. A l’entrée du hameau de la Pêcherie, à la hauteur de la pizzeria Veneto, prendre à droite, la route forestière indiquant « La Bure » que l’on suit pendant 1 km jusqu’à une aire de débardage assez vaste sur votre gauche où vous pourrez vous garer convenablement la voiture. Attaquer avec ardeur et enthousiasme (il monte) le sentier des Crasses identifié par une plaque précisant « Camp Celtique 30 mn » et balisé par un tiret vert signifiant qu’il partie du GR 533 (sentier de grande randonnée allant de Sarrebourg à Belfort). Mais 30 mn plus tard, les efforts sont largement récompensés, car la vue que l’on découvre dès la porte ouest du camp est magnifique.

Une table d’orientation implantée à l’extrémité ouest de la plateforme ( alt. 575 m) vous permettra de vous situer et d’identifier les environs. Les lieux ont pu être occupés vers 2000 ans avant Jésus-Christ puis abandonnés pendant un millénaire et demi et réoccupés vers 110 avant J.C. jusqu’en 353 de notre ère. Trois cent ans plus tard, Déodat venait fonder Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. Depuis la table d’orientation, pour une visite complète suivre par la droite rond rouge.Une fois arrivé(e)s au baraquement de chantier, reprendre à gauche le GR tiret vert jusqu’au belvédère. Ensuite, reprendre à droite et longer le rempart que vous garder sur votre gauche jusqu’au rempart. La visite du camp terminée, passer « le Rempart » et continuer le sentier tiret vert en direction du col de la Crénée.

Ce parcours ombragé (alt.600 m) offre quelques vues splendides sur la vallée du Hure, sur les hauteurs du Ban-de-Sapt et au loin sur la vallée du Rabodeau. 20 minutes plus tard, une descente en lacets vous permet d’être à 550 m d’altitude seulement, au col de la Crénée. A votre arrivée sur cette grande place aménagée vous trouverez à votre gauche, un sentier fléché « A 50m source » conduisant à une fontaine sculptée d’un pic-vert et laissant couler une eau claire bien fraîche ; à votre droite, sous les arbres, quelques bancs et tables en bois invitant au repos.

Ensuite, descendre la route forestière vers la Pêcherie sur 50 m et emprunter le sentier rond rouge qui descend sur la gauche jusqu’à la fontaine du Cœur, ainsi dénommée à cause de son bassin en forme de cœur taillé dans le grès. Après vous être désaltéré(e)s suivre le chemin balisé rond rouge partant vers le nord-ouest en direction de la Pêcherie, à flanc de montagne, jusqu’au lieu-dit « Le Bache carré » (ancienne fontaine désaffectée) où vous retrouvez la route forestière. Emprunter celle-ci qui descend doucement, à gauche, sur 500 m. Quitter la route et continuer à droite sur le circuit des Trois Fontaines (rond rouge). Poursuivre jusqu’au carrefour de Rain Champ Côte et reprendre à gauche le GR 533 vers la Pêcherie et Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. 800 m plus bas, vous trouverez votre voiture.

Balisage Rond rouge, tiret vert.

Facile

English :

To be seen: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / La Pêcherie / La Bure forest road / Celtic Camp / Col de la Crénée / Fontaine du Coeur / La Pêcherie.

Good walking shoes recommended.

From Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, follow by car the D85 (or the N59 which runs alongside it) in the direction of Nancy for about 2 km. At the entrance of the hamlet of La Pêcherie, at the level of the pizzeria Veneto, take on the right, the forest road indicating « La Bure » which you follow for 1 km until you reach a rather large logging area on your left where you can park your car. Attack with eagerness and enthusiasm (it goes up) the path of the Crasses identified by a plate indicating « Camp Celtique 30 mn » and marked by a green dash meaning that it is part of the GR 533 (long distance hiking path going from Sarrebourg to Belfort). But 30 mn later, the efforts are largely rewarded, because the view from the west gate of the camp is magnificent

An orientation table located at the west end of the platform ( alt. 575 m) will help you to locate yourself and identify the surroundings. The site may have been occupied around 2000 B.C. then abandoned for a millennium and a half and reoccupied around 110 B.C. until 353 A.D. Three hundred years later, Déodat came to found Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. From the orientation table, for a complete visit, follow the right red circle and, once you reach the construction site hut, turn left on the green GR dash to the belvedere. Then turn right and follow the rampart that you keep on your left until you reach the rampart. The visit of the camp finished, pass « le Rempart » and continue the path green dash towards the pass of Crénée

This shady route (alt.600 m) offers some splendid views over the Hure valley, the heights of Ban-de-Sapt and in the distance over the Rabodeau valley. 20 minutes later, a winding descent allows you to be at an altitude of only 550 m, at the Crénée pass. When you arrive on this large landscaped square, you will find: on your left, a signposted path « A 50m source » leading to a fountain carved out of a green woodpecker and letting clear, fresh water flow; on your right, under the trees, a few wooden benches and tables inviting you to rest

Then, go down the forest road towards the Fishery for 50 m and take the red round path that goes down on the left to the Fountain of the Heart, so called because of its heart-shaped basin carved out of sandstone. After having quenched your thirst, follow the marked red round path going north-west towards the Pêcherie, on the mountainside, up to the place called « Le Bache carré » (old disused fountain) where you find the forest road. Take the forest road, which descends gently to the left for 500 m. Leave the road and continue to the right on the circuit des Trois Fontaines (red roundabout). Continue to the crossroads of Rain Champ Côte and take the GR 533 to the left towards La Pêcherie and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. 800 m further down, you will find your car.

Marking: Red circle, green dash.

Deutsch :

Zu besichtigen: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / La Pêcherie / Route forestière de la Bure / Camp celtique / Col de la Crénée / Fontaine du Coeur / La Pêcherie.

Gute Wanderschuhe werden empfohlen.

Von Saint-Dié-des-Vosges aus folgen Sie mit dem Auto etwa 2 km lang der D85 (oder der N59, die neben ihr verläuft) in Richtung Nancy. Am Eingang des Weilers La Pêcherie, auf der Höhe der Pizzeria Veneto, biegen Sie rechts auf die Forststraße mit der Beschilderung « La Bure » ab, der Sie 1 km folgen, bis Sie auf der linken Seite einen ziemlich großen Holzabfuhrplatz erreichen, wo Sie Ihr Auto ordentlich parken können. Mit Eifer und Begeisterung (es geht bergauf) nehmen Sie den Pfad der Crasses in Angriff, der durch ein Schild mit der Aufschrift « Camp Celtique 30 mn » gekennzeichnet ist und durch einen grünen Strich als Teil des GR 533 (Fernwanderweg von Sarrebourg nach Belfort) markiert ist. Nach 30 Minuten hat sich die Mühe jedoch gelohnt, denn die Aussicht, die sich vom Westtor des Lagers aus bietet, ist atemberaubend

Ein Orientierungstisch am westlichen Ende der Plattform (575 m ü. M.) hilft Ihnen, Ihren Standort zu bestimmen und die Umgebung zu identifizieren. Die Gegend könnte um 2000 v. Chr. besiedelt gewesen sein, wurde dann für anderthalb Jahrtausende verlassen und um 110 v. Chr. bis 353 n. Chr. wieder besiedelt. Dreihundert Jahre später kam Déodat, um Saint-Dié-des-Vosges zu gründen. Vom Orientierungstisch aus können Sie die gesamte Anlage besichtigen, indem Sie rechts dem roten Kreis folgen. Sobald Sie die Baubaracke erreicht haben, gehen Sie links auf dem GR (grüner Strich) bis zum Aussichtspunkt. Dann biegen Sie wieder rechts ab und gehen am Wall entlang, den Sie links halten, bis Sie zum Wall gelangen. Nach der Besichtigung des Lagers gehen Sie am « Rempart » vorbei und folgen dem grün markierten Weg in Richtung des Col de la Crénée

Diese schattige Strecke (600 m ü. d. M.) bietet einige herrliche Ausblicke auf das Hure-Tal, die Anhöhen von Ban-de-Sapt und in der Ferne auf das Rabodeau-Tal. 20 Minuten später führt Sie eine Serpentinenabfahrt auf eine Höhe von nur 550 m, zum Col de la Crénée. Bei Ihrer Ankunft auf diesem großen, angelegten Platz finden Sie: zu Ihrer Linken einen beschilderten Pfad « A 50m source », der zu einem Brunnen führt, der mit einem Grünspecht geschnitzt ist und klares, frisches Wasser fließen lässt; zu Ihrer Rechten laden unter den Bäumen einige Bänke und Holztische zum Ausruhen ein

Gehen Sie dann 50 m die Waldstraße hinunter in Richtung La Pêcherie und nehmen Sie den runden roten Pfad, der links hinunter zum Herzbrunnen führt, der wegen seines herzförmigen, in den Sandstein gehauenen Beckens so genannt wird. Nachdem Sie Ihren Durst gestillt haben, folgen Sie dem markierten roten Rundweg nach Nordwesten in Richtung La Pêcherie an der Bergflanke bis zum Ort « Le Bache carré » (ehemaliger stillgelegter Brunnen), wo Sie wieder auf die Forststraße stoßen. Folgen Sie der Straße, die 500 m lang sanft nach links abfällt. Verlassen Sie die Straße und gehen Sie rechts auf dem Rundweg « Les Trois Fontaines » weiter (roter Kreis). Gehen Sie weiter bis zur Kreuzung Rain Champ Côte und biegen Sie links auf den GR 533 in Richtung La Pêcherie und Saint-Dié-des-Vosges ab. 800 m weiter unten finden Sie Ihr Auto.

Markierung: Roter Kreis, grüner Strich.

Italiano :

Cosa vedere: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / La Pêcherie / Route forestière de la Bure / Campo celtico / Col de la Crénée / Fontaine du C?ur / La Pêcherie.

Si consigliano buone scarpe da trekking.

Da Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, seguire in auto la D85 (o la N59 che la costeggia) in direzione di Nancy per circa 2 km. All’ingresso della frazione di La Pêcherie, all’altezza della pizzeria Veneto, si gira a destra sulla strada forestale che indica « La Bure », che si percorre per 1 km fino a raggiungere un’area di sosta abbastanza ampia sulla sinistra, dove è possibile parcheggiare adeguatamente l’auto. Attaccate con ardore ed entusiasmo (si sale) il sentiero delle Crasses identificato da una targa che specifica « Camp Celtique 30 mn » e contrassegnato da un trattino verde che indica che fa parte del GR 533 (sentiero escursionistico di lunga percorrenza che va da Sarrebourg a Belfort). Ma 30 minuti dopo, gli sforzi sono ampiamente ricompensati, perché la vista che si scopre dalla porta occidentale del campo è magnifica

Una tabella di orientamento all’estremità occidentale della piattaforma (alt. 575 m) vi aiuterà a localizzarvi e a identificare i dintorni. Il sito potrebbe essere stato occupato intorno al 2000 a.C., poi abbandonato per un millennio e mezzo e rioccupato intorno al 110 a.C. fino al 353 d.C.. Trecento anni dopo, Déodat fondò Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. Dal tavolo di orientamento, per una visita completa, seguire il cerchio rosso verso destra. Una volta raggiunta la caserma di cantiere, girare a sinistra sul GR verde fino al belvedere. Poi girate a destra e costeggiate il bastione, che terrete alla vostra sinistra fino a raggiungere il bastione. Una volta visitato l’accampamento, superate il bastione e proseguite lungo il sentiero tratteggiato verde verso il colle della Crénée

Questo sentiero ombreggiato (alt.600 m) offre splendide viste sulla valle dell’Hure, sulle alture del Ban-de-Sapt e, in lontananza, sulla valle del Rabodeau. 20 minuti dopo, una discesa tortuosa porta al Col de la Crénée a soli 550 m di altitudine. Arrivati in questa grande piazza, troverete: alla vostra sinistra, un sentiero segnalato « Una fonte di 50 metri » che conduce a una fontana scolpita con un picchio e che lascia scorrere acqua fresca e limpida; alla vostra destra, sotto gli alberi, alcune panchine e tavoli di legno che vi invitano a riposare

Si scende poi per 50 m lungo la strada forestale in direzione della Pêcherie e si imbocca il sentiero circolare rosso che scende a sinistra fino alla fontana di C?ur, così chiamata per la sua vasca a forma di cuore scavata nell’arenaria. Dopo esservi dissetati, seguite il sentiero circolare rosso in direzione nord-ovest verso La Pêcherie, sul fianco della montagna, fino a raggiungere un luogo chiamato « Le Bache carré » (vecchia fontana in disuso) dove si trova la strada forestale. Imboccare questa strada che scende dolcemente a sinistra per 500 m. Lasciare la strada e proseguire a destra sul circuito Trois Fontaines (cerchio rosso). Proseguite fino all’incrocio Rain Champ Côte e girate a sinistra sul GR 533 in direzione La Pêcherie e Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. Troverete la vostra auto 800 m più avanti.

Segni: cerchio rosso, trattino verde.

Español :

Qué ver: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / La Pêcherie / Route forestière de la Bure / Celtic camp / Col de la Crénée / Fontaine du Cœur / La Pêcherie.

Se recomienda un buen calzado para caminar.

Desde Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, siga en coche la D85 (o la N59 que la bordea) en dirección a Nancy durante unos 2 km. A la entrada de la aldea de La Pêcherie, a la altura de la pizzería Veneto, gire a la derecha por la carretera forestal que indica « La Bure », que seguirá durante 1 km hasta llegar a una zona de deslizamiento bastante grande a su izquierda donde podrá aparcar el coche correctamente. Ataca con ardor y entusiasmo (sube) el sendero de Crasses identificado con una placa que especifica « Camp Celtique 30 mn » y marcado con un guión verde que significa que forma parte del GR 533 (sendero de gran recorrido que va de Sarrebourg a Belfort). Pero 30 minutos después, los esfuerzos se ven ampliamente recompensados, porque la vista que se descubre desde la puerta oeste del campamento es magnífica

Una mesa de orientación situada en el extremo occidental de la plataforma (575 m de altitud) le ayudará a situarse e identificar el entorno. El yacimiento puede haber sido ocupado hacia el año 2000 a.C., luego abandonado durante un milenio y medio y reocupado hacia el 110 a.C. hasta el 353 d.C. Trescientos años después, Déodat fundó Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. Desde la mesa de orientación, para una visita completa, siga el círculo rojo de la derecha. Una vez que haya llegado al cuartel de la obra, gire a la izquierda por el GR verde hasta el mirador. A continuación, gire a la derecha y camine a lo largo de la muralla, que mantendrá a su izquierda hasta llegar a ella. Una vez que haya visitado el campamento, pase la muralla y continúe por el camino verde discontinuo hacia el paso de Crénée

Este sendero sombreado (600 m de altitud) ofrece unas espléndidas vistas sobre el valle del Hure, las alturas del Ban-de-Sapt y, a lo lejos, el valle del Rabodeau. 20 minutos más tarde, un descenso sinuoso le lleva al Col de la Crénée a sólo 550 m de altitud. Al llegar a esta gran plaza, encontrará: a su izquierda, un camino señalizado « Una fuente de 50 metros » que conduce a una fuente esculpida con un pájaro carpintero y que deja correr agua fresca y clara; a su derecha, bajo los árboles, algunos bancos y mesas de madera que invitan a descansar

A continuación, descienda por la pista forestal en dirección a la Pêcherie durante 50 m y tome el camino redondo de color rojo que desciende a la izquierda hasta la fuente Cœur, llamada así por su cuenca en forma de corazón excavada en la arenisca. Después de saciar la sed, siga el camino redondo de color rojo en dirección noroeste hacia La Pêcherie, en la ladera de la montaña, hasta llegar a un lugar llamado « Le Bache carré » (antigua fuente en desuso) donde se encuentra la pista forestal. Tome esta carretera que desciende suavemente hacia la izquierda durante 500 m. Abandone la carretera y continúe hacia la derecha por el circuito de Trois Fontaines (círculo rojo). Continúe hasta el cruce de Rain Champ Côte y gire a la izquierda por el GR 533 en dirección a La Pêcherie y Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. Encontrará su coche 800 m más abajo.

Señales: Círculo rojo, guión verde.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-24 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain