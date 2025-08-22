Circuit pédestre N°19 St-Georges

Circuit pédestre N°19 St-Georges Église Saint-Georges de Cubillac 17240 Saint-Georges-Antignac Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

La belle silhouette des arbres rythme un paysage paisible que l’on approche sans difficulté sur les chemins blancs.

+33 5 17 24 03 47

English :

The beautiful silhouette of the trees punctuates a peaceful landscape that can be approached without difficulty on the white paths.

Deutsch :

Die schöne Silhouette der Bäume gibt einer friedlichen Landschaft den Rhythmus vor, der man sich auf den weißen Wegen ohne Schwierigkeiten nähert.

Italiano :

La splendida silhouette degli alberi dà il ritmo a un paesaggio tranquillo che può essere affrontato senza difficoltà su sentieri bianchi.

Español :

La hermosa silueta de los árboles da ritmo a un paisaje apacible al que se puede acceder sin dificultad por caminos blancos.

