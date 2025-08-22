Circuit pédestre N°19 « St-Georges » Saint-Georges-Antignac Charente-Maritime
Circuit pédestre N°19 St-Georges
Circuit pédestre N°19 St-Georges Église Saint-Georges de Cubillac 17240 Saint-Georges-Antignac Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
La belle silhouette des arbres rythme un paysage paisible que l’on approche sans difficulté sur les chemins blancs.
English :
The beautiful silhouette of the trees punctuates a peaceful landscape that can be approached without difficulty on the white paths.
Deutsch :
Die schöne Silhouette der Bäume gibt einer friedlichen Landschaft den Rhythmus vor, der man sich auf den weißen Wegen ohne Schwierigkeiten nähert.
Italiano :
La splendida silhouette degli alberi dà il ritmo a un paesaggio tranquillo che può essere affrontato senza difficoltà su sentieri bianchi.
Español :
La hermosa silueta de los árboles da ritmo a un paisaje apacible al que se puede acceder sin dificultad por caminos blancos.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-22 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme