Circuit pédestre N°32 Le Bois Charmant Place de l’Église 17360 Boscamnant Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Belle randonnée vallonnée et boisée aux allures de petite montagne .
+33 5 17 24 03 47
English :
Beautiful hilly and wooded hike with the appearance of a small mountain .
Deutsch :
Schöne hügelige und bewaldete Wanderung mit dem Flair eines kleinen Berges .
Italiano :
Una bella passeggiata collinare e boscosa con un’atmosfera da piccola montagna .
Español :
Un hermoso paseo montañoso y arbolado con una sensación de pequeña montaña .
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-22 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme