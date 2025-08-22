Circuit pédestre N°32 Le Bois Charmant

Circuit pédestre N°32 Le Bois Charmant Place de l’Église 17360 Boscamnant Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Belle randonnée vallonnée et boisée aux allures de petite montagne .

+33 5 17 24 03 47

English :

Beautiful hilly and wooded hike with the appearance of a small mountain .

Deutsch :

Schöne hügelige und bewaldete Wanderung mit dem Flair eines kleinen Berges .

Italiano :

Una bella passeggiata collinare e boscosa con un’atmosfera da piccola montagna .

Español :

Un hermoso paseo montañoso y arbolado con una sensación de pequeña montaña .

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-22 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme